Can you help us identify these golfers?

Three members of the Allshots Champions golf team photographed in the 1930s - it's a long shot (sorry) but can anybody tell us who they were? Puke Ariki heritage Collection

Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week's photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

Puke Ariki Heritage Collection Last weekend’s couple enjoying a dance at the Underwood Engineering 50th Anniversary bash have been identified as Lucy Ngarima Rata and her husband John from Inglewood.

You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/78672/allshots-champions-golf-players

You can find last week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/141820/underwood-engineering-50th-anniversary-candids