Tearful evidence as campground killing recalled

The trial of the teenager accused of murder at the Bushlands Campground continues in New Plymouth.

One of the siblings in charge of running a remote Taranaki campground has described “a completely different set of circumstances” in the sleeping arrangements for a group of troubled young people on the night former Royal Air Force serviceman Adrian Humphreys was allegedly murdered.

Johanna Herbert gave at times tearful evidence in the High Court at New Plymouth on Wednesday, the third day of the trial of a teenager accused of murdering 57-year-old Humphreys.

Describing herself as the person who oversaw the campground’s operation, Herbert told the jury she had dealt with troubled young people and their mentors from START Taranaki for five years leading up to May last year.

For 95% of the time they had stayed at the remote Bushlands Campground at Tāngarākau, off State Highway 43, they had always booked cabins, with the mentors sleeping beside the youths.

On the “one or two” times that did not happen, the group stayed together in the same tent.

Herbert said the young people were always heavily supervised, were never out of the sight of the mentors, and she was always briefed about just who would be staying.

“This was a completely different set of circumstances,” she said. “The general vibe of their arrival was different.”

The major difference this time was the three young people on the programme were sleeping separately from their mentors, in three individual pup tents.

One of those young people was 16-year-old Justice Williamson-Atkinson, who the Crown said murdered the unsuspecting Humphreys in his camper with a knife from the campground’s kitchen, motivated by a desire to steal his car.

Williamson-Atkinson denied the charge, along with one of committing burglary with a weapon.

Facebook The manager of the campground recalled being woken up after the discovery of the body of Adrian Humphreys.

Herbert explained how she had warned Humphreys to remove any temptation, such as alcohol, from where the young people could find it, before she reassured him that it would only be for one night, and he would be able to enjoy the rest of the week that he had booked.

Earlier, her brother, James Herbert, who managed the campground, told the court he had also noticed changes to the way the START Taranaki staff had handled the visit.

He said on previous visits they were told beforehand if there could be any chance of trouble from the young people, and if they had to remove the knives from the communal kitchen.

James Herbert was also surprised to see the sleeping arrangements of the group, describing it as a “different set-up” to what he had seen before.

He also described the morning Humphreys’ body was found and the loud bangs at his door from one of the START Taranaki mentors.

“Someone has been stabbed, and they are dead in your camp,” he was told.

The third generation to have farmed the eastern Taranaki land, Herbert said it had certainly come as a shock, given they’d run the campground for 30 years and never had so much as a theft to deal with.

Herbert said he did not see any of the boys that day until they were driven away by police.

The trial, expected to run for four weeks, would continue on Thursday.