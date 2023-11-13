The Christian Pakistani brothers seeking asylum in New Zealand

Brothers Shams Tahir Khokhar and Moon Tahir Khokhar were shot at in Pakistan for being Christian and hope to get asylum in New Zealand.

Shams Tahir Khokhar used to work hard to promote harmony between the different religions in Pakistan.

But all it did was put a target on his back.

One day in March, the Christian man left home for church as usual. He was riding his motorbike, with his brother Moon sitting behind him, when they were shot at and forced off the road.

While the shooter missed and the only injuries the brothers received were grazes from falling off the bike – they weren’t going very fast – the incident convinced them it was time to leave their homeland.

Soon after the shooting, the brothers flew to Taranaki to stay with family friends. This is Shams’ third visit to New Plymouth. And Moon’s second. It could be their longest. The pair are seeking asylum in New Zealand.

“We were scared because you are going out and always looking here and there. All the time, we’re going to many conferences speaking for our people, but the situation is getting worse and Christian people are trying to get out from the country, to go to Europe or America.”

Shams was a youth worker, and employed with an interfaith and harmony organisation that works with all religions to promote peace between them.

He thinks they became a target after attending an interfaith conference.

“I met a Muslim preacher. I have some conversation with him. I don’t want to say too much, our family is in Pakistan.”

They’re worried about their relatives, Shams said.

“Our brother-in-law was attacked last month. He was going to drop his kids at school, and he was attacked. And they took his bike.”

In August, 28 churches were burned and demolished, he said.

“And 89 Christian houses were burned and 25 were looted. On that night, people slept in fields and they demolished a Christian graveyard.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The brothers will be open to doing any kind of work if their request for asylum is granted.

The blasphemy law is often misused against Christians and other minorities, he said.

“And everyone knows that. The newspaper, they tell everyone it is a false accusation, but still nothing practical is done.”

There is a lot of discrimination against other religions, whether they are Christian, Hindu or Sikh, he said. And only 5% of students in a university can come from these minority groups.

“At university you have to give big money and Christians don’t have big money. And also there’s a derogatory word for Christian students, chura. It means dirty.”

Sometimes an ad for sanitary workers, those who manually clean the sewers, will stipulate only Christians can apply, he said.

About 2% of people in Pakistan are Christian, but they make up 80% of the sanitary workers.

Since the brothers have been in New Plymouth, they have been volunteering at their church and with the RSA.

If their applications for asylum are accepted they will be open to getting any kind of job, Shams said.

Moon has worked fixing trucks and cars. And Shams would like to save up and eventually study law.

“I was working on religious harmony over there because this is the only thing we think can make a bit of difference.

“It’s a huge thing to leave family and friends, but we’re not going to have a long life over there.”