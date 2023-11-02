Supervisor admits knives not removed from campground kitchen

The START Taranaki supervisors stayed in this tent on the night Adrian Humphreys was killed at Bushlands Campground.

One of the supervisors in charge of a group of troubled youths has admitted knives were not removed from the kitchen as they should have been on the night former Royal Air Force serviceman Adrian Humphreys was stabbed to death.

Hayden Tunnicliffe gave evidence via audiovisual link as the trial of teenager Justice Williamson-Atkinson​ continued in the High Court at New Plymouth on Thursday.

Williamson-Atkinson, 17, has denied a charge of murdering Humphreys in early May last year at the remote Bushlands Campground at Tāngarākau, off State Highway 43 in eastern Taranaki.

Speaking from Adelaide, where he has moved to, Tunnicliffe said he worked for START Taranaki in a variety of roles for eight years.

In one of those roles, he acted as a supervisor for troubled youth when they were on outdoor programmes in remote areas of the region.

Tunnicliffe gave a chronological recall of the day the group, made up of Williamson-Atkinson and two other youths, as well as two supervisors, arrived at Bushlands.

He said it was a “chilled, funny afternoon” and the boys gave him no reason to be concerned about their behaviour, apart from when they were caught in possession of a pen that was used to tag areas of the campground.

Facebook Adrian Humphreys was found stabbed to death at the campground.

While all the group were in and out of the kitchen before they went to bed in separate tents, Tunnicliffe said there was nothing suspicious in their behaviour, and he was “100% convinced” the three youths were asleep by the time he decided to call it a night.

When he woke the next morning, he thought nothing was out of the ordinary, although he noticed Atkinson-Williamson’s tent door was open and he was already awake.

Just minutes later, he discovered the body of 57-year-old Humphreys lying slumped on the lawn near his camper.

He said it “was his worst nightmare” to discover something like that, it really shook him up and he felt physically sick.

Later, when the group was taken away from Bushlands by the police, Tunnicliffe said Williamson-Atkinson fell asleep in the back of the car almost straight away.

“He went about as if nothing had happened,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The trial of the teenager accused of murder at the Bushlands Campground continues in New Plymouth.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Nicola Graham, Tunnicliffe said he had no concerns about the boys being in single tents on the night because they had now shown any signs of it being an issue.

Graham then asked if it was normal practice for START Taranaki staff to do a sweep of the kitchen for knives, which he said it was, but no one had been tasked with doing it.

He was then questioned about what he did with the knife he had used to cut up meat and tomatoes in preparation for the group’s dinner.

Tunnicliffe said he thought he had left it in the sink in the kitchen where Williamson-Atkinson, another youth, who can not be named, and a supervisor later did the dishes.

It was that youth, who Tunicliffe said was clearly the “alpha” of the group, the defence says was responsible for Humphrey’s murder.

Earlier, another teenager, who has name suppression, gave evidence from behind a screen, telling the jury he was in a cabin at the campground that night and heard screaming from a male around 1am.

He said it went on for what he thought was a minute and then stopped suddenly.

The trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, continues on Friday.