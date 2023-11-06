Why the demolition of a decades old classrom is the end of an era for the Gabites family

Ian Gabites taught science and physics in S15 for 30 years and his science teacher daughter, Hilary Takarangi, taught there for eight.

The impending demolition of a decades-old Spotswood College is the end of an era for the science teaching Gabites family.

Ian Gabites and daughter Hilary Takarangi have taught at the New Plymouth school for a combined 50 years.

Altogether, Gabites and Takarangi spent a combined 38 years teaching in the same 1970s building, S15, which is coming down to make way for a new state-of-the-art science block, Takarangi said.

“When Dad retired I moved into S15. Dad was in there 30 years. I’ve been there eight years. It’s been a constant. It’s not just a room.”

Takarangi and her brothers were taught science in that room by their dad, she said.

“And I didn’t know it at the time, but the person that was going to become my husband was also in that class and taught by Dad.”

After leaving school, Takarangi later returned as a student teacher and then went back in 2004 as a science and physics teacher.

“It wasn’t my first job. I taught at Rotorua Girls’ High School, then went back and got my masters then came here and Dad was my boss. Some people might find it a bit weird working with their parents, but for me, I look back and it was pretty special. We were a team and the science department at that stage was super tight. We’re all friends.”

Her mum Jocelyn Gabites taught at the school for about eight years.

Takarangi is now in her 20th year, but over that time she had three years off for maternity leave.

And continuing the tradition, one of her children starts at the college next year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The science room, S15, at Spotswood College played a big part in the lives of the Gabites family. It is going to be demolished and a new science and technology block will be built.

“There’s something special about this place. There are other people who have stayed for significant time as well.”

Gabites arrived at Spotswood College as head of science in 1986 and taught science and physics. He officially retired in 2016, but keeps going back to help out. He’s currently back helping with NCEA exams, which start next week.

He stayed so long because of the family connections and it was a good school, he said.

And S15 was home for all of those 30 years.

“It was typical of the specialist science buildings built up and down New Zealand in the early ‘70s. We had a chemistry lab, a physics lab and a workshop for the department where our technician was based, and some other rooms, and a chemical bulk store.”

It was quite new when he started, he said, and it’s done good service.

Principal Nicola Ngarewa said the new science and technology building will be built where the tennis courts are now. The courts will be moved to the back of the school to form part of a sports hub.

“The community will see the start of small extension blocks coming down.”

The demolition is meant to be completed by January, 2024.