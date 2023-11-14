Kāinga Ora buys land worth $3 million for social housing in central New Plymouth

Kāinga Ora have spent just over $3 million buying land on Eliot St in New Plymouth to build more social housing.

Two homes and a former dairy will soon make way for a new social housing development, just a stone’s throw from another 44 unit social housing development in central New Plymouth.

Government housing provider Kāinga Ora spent $3,175,250 to acquire the 2033 square metres of land, which includes three properties on State Highway 3/Eliot St and one on Lemon St.

The purchase of the land was made public more than two weeks ago when a map of public housing developments and “opportunities” was updated.

At the same time, the map was updated to reveal 12 lots had been purchased at 174 South Rd in Spotswood.

Both sites were listed as being in the early stages of exploring how they could be developed.

“You may notice some activity on this site, including site investigation and survey work,” it stated.

Kainga Ora regional director for the Taranaki area Graeme Broderick said the Eliot St land in central New Plymouth would be redeveloped to build “warm, dry and modern” homes.

The homes would be within walking distance of three of the city’s five high schools, one primary school, three supermarkets, a McDonald’s, a Burger Fuel, two service stations, a motel, butchery, bottle store and a laundromat.

The site is also less than 100 metres from another social housing development, a three-storey 44 unit apartment block under construction on Leach St.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kāinga Ora’s 44 unit development on Leach St is due to be finished in the middle of next year.

The two-block complex will be made up of 23 two-bedroom units, 22 one-bedroom units and 18 car parks.

When that project was announced some neighbours raised concerns about a lack of consultation, and the impact of public housing on the value of their properties, in an area where many houses are priced above $1m.

Residents approached last week said they were concerned about the impact the two developments would have on the availability of parking in the area.

Broderick said the need for social housing had increased steadily over the years in New Plymouth and Kāinga Ora was pleased that the recent land purchase meant they would be able to provide a home for so many families close to schools, services and amenities.

He stressed the importance of working with the community as plans are confirmed.

“We will be working closely with New Plymouth District Council, local iwi, and other key stakeholders on progressing our plans and how we best support the community we are building in.”

A Kāinga Ora map showing proposed housing developments and “opportunities” in New Plymouth shows there are dozens of new homes in the pipeline.

Many of the proposals are for medium density housing, which sees multiple units built on sites previously occupied by three or four homes.

ANDY MACDONALD/STUFF Old state houses will make way for 15 new homes in Wrantage St that are expected to be finished in the middle of 2024.

Such projects include 12 home developments in Drake St, Glenpark Ave and Pembroke St.

One site in Marama Crescent is pegged for 10 new homes and 15 homes are under construction in Wrantage St, with a further 27 homes proposed for that street alone.

From 2020 to now, 51 Kāinga Ora homes have been upgraded in Taranaki with another 25 to be completed by June next year– four of which will be finished by the end of the month.

In Taranaki, as at the end of March 2023, there were 566 households on the housing register waiting for a Kāinga Ora house. And there were 290 families across the region in emergency housing.