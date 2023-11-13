Taranaki's future star performers setting their eyes on Broadway

Olivia Moorhead, Keira Taylor and Indie Pretty-Taylor are looking forward to learning from the best and seeing some shows.

Fifteen of Taranaki’s next generation of star performers are on a quest to learn from the best on New York’s Broadway.

The performers, aged 12 to 17, all attend Thespa, a performing arts school in New Plymouth and hold big dreams for their futures.

And they are now fundraising like crazy, Thespa owner Helena Harvey said, to raise about $100,000 to get to the Big Apple in the September school holidays next year.

“They spend the first week in New York taking classes at some of the most prestigious schools over there, Broadway Dance Centre, Steps on Broadway, all sorts, with the best Broadway professionals in New York.”

The trip was organised through a company that Harvey had been on a similar trip with when she was 15, she said.

“I did it in Los Angeles. A similar thing but not so musical theatre based, it was more dance-based. So, the owner of the company approached me and asked if I would like to take some students over.”

LISA BURD/Stuff These young performers, front Indie Pretty-Taylor and Belle Fisher, back Keira Taylor, Charlie Betts, Hannah Armstrong and Olivia Moorhead will be part of a team travelling to New York next year.

In the second week, the performers will go to Disney World in Florida, but it’s not the rides they will be queueing up for.

“They take workshops and have mock auditions with the Disney creative teams, and then they will perform on the Disney stage.”

The trip will open their eyes to the industry in the USA, she said.

“It’s very easy to just get caught in the New Zealand scene, but there’s a whole bigger performing arts world out there. It’s an opportunity to work with different people and actually see they can achieve those dreams.”

Some of the kids have been sponsored by businesses for $500 and they are still looking for sponsorship for the rest, she said.

“They will travel with that sponsor on their back.”

Keira Taylor, 17, said she was “definitely” watching a Broadway show while she was away.

“I’ve always wanted to go to New York.”

She trains 10 hours a week, two days a week after school and on Saturday, the Sacred Heart Girls’ College Year 12 student said.

Dancing and musical theatre are her favourite things, and she’s performed in shows at the 4th Wall Theatre.

Indie Pretty-Taylor, 12, and Olivia Moorhead, 12, are both looking forward to learning from the best and seeing some shows.

They are in the intermediate company and train five hours a week in all genres of dance, acting and singing.

Olivia’s dad, Grant Moorhead, is on the committee organising the Harrisons Solar Ambrose Golf Tournament at Westown Golf Club, where he is a teaching professional.

There will be 32 teams in the tournament on December 1, and there was still room for a few more teams, he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Thespa studio owner Helena Harvey has planned the big trip and parent Grant Moorhead is part of a committee organising a golf tournament to raise funds.

“It’ll be really good. Golfers love these ambrose days. There will be sausage sizzles, prizes, auctions. There’s some great prizes,” Moorhead said.

And a big prize is $20,000 for the first player to get a hole in one on the 14th hole, sponsored by McCurdy Trucks.

The tickets are $200 a team, and they’re hoping to raise $10,000 for the New York trip, he said.

Moorhead said his daughter, Olivia, and the other kids in the team were amazing performers, dancers and singers.

“She’s been in Matilda and Seussical Jr. It’s something that is a passion of hers. She wants to pursue it and this is a great opportunity for her and for the other kids.”