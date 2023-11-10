The New Plymouth grocer bringing Taranaki the tastes of Philippines

Christie Jimenez’s little Filipino grocery store is open seven days a week and as well as grocery items, she sells her home-made pies and bread.

Christie Jimenez has never been to Christchurch, but her buko pie has.

The pies are world-famous among New Zealand’s Filipino community. When visiting New Plymouth, they often order the sweet treats in advance to collect and take home with them to other parts of the country.

It is baked with young coconut, she said.

“I always bake in the weekend. A lot of Filipino come in the weekend.”

Jimenez runs a small 7-day-a-week business called Pinoy Food Shop in a residential area of central New Plymouth.

There is growing demand for her products. In the 2018 Census, more than 1000 people living in Taranaki identified as Filipino. The results from the 2023 Census are expected to show an increase of hundreds on that figure.

“Pinoy is short for Filipino. If you’re a Filipino, you’re a Pinoy. Because our product is all from Philippines,” Jimenez said.

But they come via suppliers in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

She bakes mini buko pies most days, she said. Except when the Taranaki Daily News visited, because four pallets of products had just arrived and she was busy loading boxes from her front yard to the porch before it started to rain.

LISA BURD/Stuff Every time Jimenez gets in new supplies, she lets people know via Facebook.

“Every time I get a delivery, I put it on Facebook.”

Jimenez came to New Zealand in 2010 and set the shop up in one room of her house, with just a few items.

“Just a little shop. We started in the garage in 2016. My husband cleaned and organised the garage.”

Her tiny shop was chocka with packets of food from her homeland. Everything from seasoning for cooking, to sauces, biscuits, and noodles, which are among her most popular items, she said.

“Especially very popular for boys. They love to bring it to their work.”

And the Bihon noodles, which are long noodles, are for special occasions like birthdays, because they signify long life.

There were also frozen items. And the baking, including Spanish bread and other Filipino breads.

“I get customers from Hāwera and Opunake. That’s why I have to bake every weekend. There’s lots of customers. Especially Sunday. Everybody is going to church, then after church they come here to buy some stuff.”

She also sells pork crackling made by another New Plymouth Filipino. And dried fish.

“That’s not good for you. Too smelly,” she said laughing. “But the Filipino people love dried fish.”

And “Kiwi mums” often visit her shop for coco cream, which is good for eczema, she said.

“It’s a natural product. Safe for babies to adults.”

Jimenez’s family in New Plymouth is her husband, who is a welder, and two sons in Years 7 and 11 at Francis Douglas Memorial College.

Despite the family’s access to so much of their homeland’s tasty treats, Jimenez admitted her boys like Kiwi food.

“They don’t like Filipino sausage any more.”