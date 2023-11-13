La Nuova major winner at Taranaki business awards

La Nuova scooped the major prizes at the TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Bosses at laundromat technology leader La Nuova have dedicated their Supreme Business Excellence Award to a long-time staff member who lost her battle with cancer last week.

La Nuova managing director Brad Craig said Bev Stewart had been with the business for more than 24 years.

“She was the epitome of our values – she worked hard, played hard. She was just a beautiful lady and I think it’s beautiful timing that we’ve taken this award out just days after she passed away – so this is for her.”

New Zealand’s most automated laundromat not only won the top award at the annual TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

The company also took out two other categories – Business Continuity and Technology – and was highly commended in two others – Innovation and Large Business.

“I think you’ve been up here about four times already,” said TV3 newsreader Samantha Hayes, who was MC and unofficial suit-collar straightener for the awards, held at the TSB Community Stadium.

Craig is the third generation in the family-founded business, which has a team of 86 and runs New Zealand’s most automated laundromat in Inglewood.

General manager Bevan Broughton said he was rapt by the accolades.

“For 25 years, we’ve been entering awards, probably four or five times. I’m rapt for the team – they have put so much work into it. This is everything for our people.”

Business Excellence Awards judges said La Nuova stood out because of its ability to adapt to the environment and stay ahead of the competition.

“While traditional dry-cleaning volumes have declined, La Nuova has been able to move into linen services and grow significantly,” they said.

“The investment in technology and automation is impressive, enabling the business to process high volumes and provide services to a new category of clients. The business leaders know every aspect of the operation and are prepared to take strategic risks to future-proof the business.”

Supplied/Stuff Recipient of the Taranaki Mayoral Award Terry Parkes (centre) with Taranaki Regional Council chair Charlotte Littlewood New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, Stratford mayor Neil Volzke and South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon.

The prestigious 2023 Mayoral Award for sustained leadership and contribution by a Taranaki business leader went to Nice Hotel owner and community champion Terry Parkes.

“Thank you very much. You’ve heard it all; I haven’t done half of what he said,” said Parkes, downplaying the words of Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, who announced the award.

Volzke said Parkes was a passionate advocate for Taranaki, whose service to the community was far-reaching in many areas.

“This includes sponsorship, fundraising and support for the visual and performing arts, WOMAD, (Centuria) Taranaki Garden Festival, St Mary’s Cathedral, the angiography machine and purpose-built suite at the Taranaki Base Hospital, and provision of thousands of free lunches for children at low decile schools.”

Parkes was chair of the Art in Public Places Trust, and involved with the Govett-Brewster Foundation and Len Lye Centre. “He was a vocal supporter of the Wind Wand installation – so much so, that he even had it tattooed on his arm.”

Volzke said the Nice Hotel and restaurant had won multiple hospitality and tourism awards, Parkes served as a mentor to many, and was a strong supporter of the business community and organisations.

In 2017, he received the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts, business and the community.

“It’s not hard to be part of the community. It doesn’t take money, it takes a little bit of effort and I think if you love where you live, how can you do anything else,” Parkes said.

“I just care. I walk in the park for nothing, I go to the gallery for nothing, I go on the walkway for nothing; our forefathers did things.”

Afterwards, Parkes said he was completely sideswiped by the award: “You sort of get shell shocked and all I want is a martini.”

Results: Supreme Award: La Nuova Ltd (TSB); Large Business Excellence: Winner, Methanex NZ Ltd; Highly Commended, La Nuova (OMV); Medium Business Excellence: Pipe Technologies Ltd (Velocite); Small Business Excellence: New Wave Ultrasound (Venture Taranaki); Visitor Experience Excellence: Novotel New Plymouth (Air NZ); Service Excellence, Taranaki Veterinary Centre (Legal Solutions); Technology Excellence: La Nuova (OurCloud); Manufacturing, Engineering or Trades Excellence: Winner, Methanex NZ; Highly Commended, Warner Construction (WITT Te Pūkenga); New & Emerging Business Excellence: DK Roofing (Ministry of Social Development); Not For Profit Excellence: Taranaki Retreat Trust (Toi Foundation); Hospitality Excellence: Haukai Bistro & Bar (PIHMS); Employer of Choice Excellence, Taranaki Veterinary Centre (South Taranaki District Council); Innovation Excellence, Winner, Q Golf; Highly Commended, La Nuova, Taranaki Retreat Trust (Massey Ventures); Brand & Marketing Excellence, Winner, Kiwi Hire Group; Highly Commended, New Wave Ultrasound (TGM Creative); Health & Safety Excellence, Taranaki Veterinary Centre (Port Taranaki); Environmental Excellence, Everkind Organic Beauty Care (NPDC); Business Continuity Excellence, La Nuova (Taranaki Emergency Management); Taranaki Mayoral Award: Terry Parkes, Nice Hotel.