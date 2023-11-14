NZ Post driving presents home for Christmas in Taranaki

Navdeep Singh of NZ Post says Christmas starts on Labour Day for drivers who are busy filling up their vans with packages.

Navdeep Singh considers himself an extension of Santa Claus.

As he dons his NZ Post uniform and arrives at people’s houses, quite often he’ll place parcels straight under the Christmas tree.

“Many families consider us Santa.”

For staff at NZ Post, Christmas actually starts well before December.

From Labour Day at the end of October, the number of packages they process increased from 250-a-day to as many as 400-a-day.

Currently, many deliveries are hampers or Christmas trees.

In the last three weeks in Taranaki, the average deliveries were 40,200 per week.

Come Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that’s expected to rise to 57,700 per week.

Black Friday, this year falling on November 24, was especially busy as it was the last big sale for people to stock up on presents before the big day.

“Black Friday is definitely our most popular sale day now,” Singh, who has worked at NZ Post for 11 years, said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Singh said Temu was the fastest growing company they were seeing deliveries from.

Last year, across the country NZ Post delivered more than 18 million parcels in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Singh said companies like Mighty Ape and PB Tech were the most popular shopping sites they were seeing orders from for Christmas, but Temu was the fastest growing.

Temu was founded in 2022 and offers heavily discounted goods which are mostly shipped directly from China.

“It has got really big.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Singh and operations manager Nathaniel Turner said they’ve got extra employees sorted for the Christmas rush.

When Operations Manager Nathaniel Turner started with NZ Post 15 years ago, there were 5 processing employees that would work from 2am to 5.30am.

Now there are 14 who work from midnight to 5.30am to get through everything and if it’s especially busy they start earlier.

Come Christmas, that number increases to 20 staff.

“We’ve got plans in place and relief drivers to help too.

“Christmas used to be a lot easier to predict and would slow down earlier, but now it’s busy all the way up to Christmas.”

The sending cut off dates for overseas packages and letters to get where they need to be by Christmas Day within New Zealand was December 18 for economy, December 20 for courier and December 23 for express.

For Australia, the dates were November 29, December 11 and December 18, while Asia, Europe, North America, South Pacific and UK dates were November 24, December 8 and December 15.

For the rest of the world, it was November 20 for economy, November 29 for courier and December 13 for express.