Biz Bites: A weekly news round up from the Taranaki business world

Chelton Raikes and Jay Sybrandy at Global Stainless have completed their four-year National Certificate in Engineering Fabrication. Pictured with Global Stainless founder Lincoln Raikes (centre).

A weekly round-up of business news from around Taranaki Maunga.

New board members

Ara Ake is pleased to announce our two new board appointments, Paul Goodeve and Ken Sutherland.

Paul Goodeve, a Chartered Accountant, Barrister, Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand, and a member of the Institute of Directors, is currently CEO of Clarus (formally Firstgas Group).

Ken Sutherland has broad experience and strong leadership background in the utility, infrastructure, and electricity sectors in New Zealand. Ken is a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, and a member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

Founding board member, Rick Shera, has completed his term and his important contribution was recognised at the shareholder meeting.

High school students win

Forte from Francis Douglas Memorial College is the 2023 Taranaki Regional Winner for The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme.

Forte, is a company run by Reuben Waayer (CEO), Daniel Callebaut, Wayne Icaro and Sam Waicere.

Forte creates socks for athletes prioritising comfort and injury prevention - featuring cushioned soles, targeted compression and sweat-wicking materials that keep your ankles safe while increasing performance.

Waitara’s crystal shop

At 44 McLean St, Waitara’s main street, is Earthly Sensations, an enchanting spiritual crystal and gift shop.

The store hosts a charming Fairy Forest to delight kids of all ages, hand-crafted concrete garden ornaments to embellish homes or gardens, plus oracle and tarot cards.

The store is adorned with handcrafted dream catchers, crystal trees of life, and jewellery.

Store owners, Maggie Collins and Rachel Jurgens, with assistant Sharon Bakker, can assist you Tuesday-Friday, 10am till 4pm. Saturdays, 10am till 2pm.

