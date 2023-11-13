Campground victim's stab wounds delivered with 'significant amount of force'

Adrian Humphreys was stabbed five times inside his camper at a remote Taranaki campground.

A pathologist has told a jury in the trial of a teenager accused of murder that former Royal Air Force serviceman Adrian Humphreys suffered up to three potentially fatal wounds on the night he was attacked in his sleeping bag at a remote Taranaki campground.

Dr Amy Spark, who was giving evidence on Monday in the third week of the trial at the High Court at New Plymouth, said Humphreys suffered five separate stab wounds, a number of which would have been delivered with significant force.

Spark undertook a post-mortem examination of Humphreys just a day after his body was discovered early on May 8 last year.

Justice Williamson-Atkinson​, 17, has denied a charge of murder after Humphreys was found dead at the remote Bushlands Campground at Tāngarākau, off State Highway 43 in eastern Taranaki.

The Crown alleges Williamson-Atkinson murdered the unsuspecting camper with a knife from the campground’s kitchen, motivated by a desire to steal Humphreys’ car and escape from a programme run by START Taranaki for troubled youths.

Williamson-Atkinson’s defence team say Humphreys was not killed by their client, rather by another youth on the programme.

The court heard one of the stab wounds Humphreys suffered to the right side of his chest had gone through two of his ribs, through his diaphragm and penetrated his liver.

Stuff The body of Adrian Humphreys was found at a remote Taranaki campground in May, 2022.

The wound, which would be typically inflicted by a long, single-edged kitchen knife, alone would have been enough to kill Humphreys.

“There would be a significant amount of force required to inflict this injury,” Spark said, before describing how two other wounds would have caused fatal injuries.

She went on to say she found no defensive wounds on Humphreys or evidence he had been choked or placed in a choker hold before he was stabbed.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Nicola Graham, Spark said it was not possible to tell what order the injuries were inflicted.

Another witness, Detective John Paterson, described how a listening device, or bug, had been placed covertly at Williamson-Atkinson’s Havelock North home in the weeks after Humphreys’ death.

The accused’s phone was also tapped, with police listening in to a conversation he had with his girlfriend.

During the conversation, Williamson-Atkinson tells her that his mother knew he made a confession to his step-brother.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Murder accused Justice Williamson-Atkinson was sleeping not far from the START Taranaki supervisor’s tent on the night Humphreys was killed.

“Mum just wants me to stick to the same story, that I was in the bush, but I don’t know anything,” he said.

When cross-examined by counsel Matt Phelps, Paterson explained that the youth the defence say killed Humphreys also had his phone calls monitored for a period of time, although the surveillance was more limited.

When asked why, Paterson said it was because he was in a youth facility in Christchurch, and they would not have been granted a warrant to record more conversations at the facility.

Police had also attempted to view the Facebook pages of the youth, but were told they had been deleted.

The jury were also shown the first police video interview Williamson-Atkinson gave when he was questioned as a potential witness.

In it, Williamson-Atkinson described Humphreys as a “nice guy” from the brief conversation they had at the campground.

He went on to tell the interviewing officer that he did not know what had happened that night because he was asleep after taking his night-time medication, a claim not backed up by START Taranaki staff in earlier evidence.

The Crown was expected to end its case in the coming days.