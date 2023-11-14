Community sport: Taranaki's bowlers prove too hot form for Whanganui

Darren Goodin was in good form for Taranaki against Whanganui at the weekend. (File photo)

Community sport: Whanganui may often surpass Taranaki in the temperature stakes, but bowlers from the river city generally find the representative competition on Saturday too hot to handle.

Revital Fertilisers Taranaki, cumulatively across the four sections, won 19 of the 32 games, to Whanganui’s eight. Five games were drawn.

Taranaki claimed three of the four sections, with Whanganui’s only success coming in the senior women’s group at Manaia.

Each province won three games there, with two drawn, but the differential favoured the visitors. The Whanganui side were bolstered by the inclusion of Kirsty Hill, son of Neville and formerly of Auckland, along with Janeen Noble, who had previously represented Manawatu.

Amanda Crehan and Bridget Fletcher won twice. Following a win in the morning pairs, they combined with Esther Ward-Campbell to triumph in the triples.

Jackie Moeahu and Trish Howard had a win and a draw, while Chris Commane had two draws. The afternoon tie was with Tina Atkinson-Watt, who was on her senior debut.

An impressive morning round saw the senior men dominate at Stratford-Avon, where Whanganui presented its strongest combination for a number of seasons. Included in its side were Peter Belliss, Clint Park, Bruce Winterburn and Lance Tasker.

Kaylin Huwyler, with six Taranaki titles to his credit, also appeared for Whanganui, winning one and drawing one.

Overall, Taranaki won five matches and Whanganui two, with one drawn.

Three Taranaki players on their senior debut – Bruce Colgan, Steve Temperton and Kurt William Smith – all had memorable days with victories twice.

Joining them as unbeaten were Steve Sabine, Aidan Zittersteijn and Darren Goodin. Goodin defeated Park 25-17 in the morning singles, in what was arguably the game of the day.

In the under-eights women, Taranaki were in complete control, winning seven games, while in the men’s, Taranaki won four games with two drawn.

Meanwhile, in the Para New Zealand event, which concluded at Paritutu on Thursday, former Taranaki Herald reporter Graham Skellern (Tauranga) took out the singles crown.

He beat 1988 Paralympic gold medallist Peter Horne (Naenae) 21-9 in the final, with Aidrian Browne (Upper Hutt) taking the bronze.

The medallists in the pairs were Kerrin Fair and Sally Engi (gold), Reilly Paterson and Bernice Tyree (silver) and Skellern and Jeremy Smithies (bronze).

Fair, Glen Olsson and Barry Ryan took gold in the triples, from Darron Wolland, Vogeltown’s Dennis Behrent and Richard Warick (silver) and Chen Naude, Garry Taylor and Eddie Johns (bronze).

Sunday saw the completion of the first interclub event of the season, with Urenui winning the Summerset-sponsored men’s division three title. The champion side comprised Dave Johnston, Murray Dalton, Danny O’Sullivan, Colin Hall, Kevin McCutchan, Brian Adlam, Murray Blyde and Rick Caskey.

In the first division, the four clubs to qualify for the finals at Paritutu on December 3 are Okato, West End, Paritutu and Tower. Coastal, Waitara, Paritutu and Tower are the finalists in division two.