Trust chasing more funding to build new Taranaki Maunga visitor centre

Plans are under way for a new visitor centre on Taranaki Maunga.

Construction of a new facility to replace the popular visitor centre in Te Papakura o Taranaki will rely on getting more funding, despite $3 million having been secured.

The cost of the new centre planned for the end of Egmont Rd was yet to be finalised, as design work was still under way and value engineering was being undertaken, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust chairperson Liana Poutu said.

“At this stage, detailed design work for a new, expanded visitor facility is being completed which will offer a significantly improved visitor experience,” she said.

“However, the construction of a new facility will rely on securing funding to meet the cost of the new, improved building.”

The iwi trust was looking to secure additional funding, she said.

“This is to support either a new or upgraded visitor centre. Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa are also contributing to the visitor centre project and additional funding is being sought to realise the vision of a new facility.”

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa is partnering with the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Kānoa regional development unit to build the new centre.

The visitor centre is one of the busiest spots at Te Papakura o Taranaki, the area formerly known as Egmont National Park.

Over summer, traffic control is required to limit the number of cars driving to the site, which has a limited number of car parks. More than 14,000 people used the visitor centre last year.

The cafe was decommissioned in September last year. Since then, the visitor centre team had worked to achieve development milestones with the project, which was now in the detailed design phase, Poutu said.

She said work undertaken had included geotechnical, archaeological, traffic impact, wastewater, ecology and environmental reports to ensure the new development reduced its impact on the unique alpine environment.

LISA BURD/Stuff The cafe at the North Egmont Visitor Centre was decommissioned in September last year.

While the new centre is being built, the DOC will have a temporary visitor centre set up and open at the road end, which will include the usual services and information.

The project’s completion date will depend on the success of current efforts to secure enough funding to cover the cost of a new visitor centre, Poutu said.

“The hope is that the physical works will be completed by Autumn 2025.”

The visitor centre replacement is just one of a number of projects under way. A further $10.3m has been granted for the wider Taranaki Crossing project, which includes track upgrades, a new bridge over the Manganui Gorge, and other upgraded visitor facilities.

“The result will be an even greater experience for visitors to Taranaki Maunga and the 29-kilometre Taranaki Crossing,” Poutu said.

Carl Whittleston, DOC’s strategic projects manager for the Taranaki Crossing, said there was some maintenance work to do on the Taranaki Crossing tracks after the winter.

“We also have some signage work to do, and we are in the design phase for the Pouakai Hut replacement – we hope to call tenders for that in January 2024.”

Meanwhile, work has begun on a 110-metre suspension bridge over the Manganui Gorge on Taranaki Maunga, marking a new phase of the Taranaki Crossing project.

The 1.2m-wide bridge will sit 50m above the gorge and connect the plateau car park with the only skifield on the maunga via a 30-minute walk.

Built to withstand 210kmh winds and to last 100 years, it will become a key link in the $13m Taranaki Crossing, a network of tracks linking Dawson Falls to the Ahukawakawa wetland and over the Pouakai Range to the end of Mangorei Rd.