What's on in Taranaki this week: November 17-26

Some of the events in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, TSB Showplace, Friday, November 17, 8pm

Step back into the glory days of music with this beautiful live tribute concert, featuring Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Red Red Wine, Crunchy Granola Suite, Shilo, Heartlight, Forever In Blue Jeans, Girl You’ll Be a Woman Soon and more. Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=SWEETCAR23&v=NTT

Deck the Rooms for Refuge, New Plymouth, Saturday, November 18, 9am-4pm R18 event

This year we celebrate 20 years since the first Deck the Rooms for Refuge with eight wonderful New Plymouth homeowners who invite you to share their Christmas spirit. Each property will be decorated with the owner’s interpretation of Christmas for you to enjoy and be inspired by. As a major fundraiser for Taranaki Women’s Refuge, all funds will go directly towards supporting women and children in our local community who are affected by Domestic Violence. This is an 18+ event.

Kineticism: Len Lye & Howard Wise Gallery, Len Lye Centre, opens Saturday, November 18, 6pm

Director Zara Stanhope and the Gallery team invite you to the opening of Kineticism: Len Lye & Howard Wise Gallery, coinciding with the book launch of Len Lye's Art That Moves with author and editor Roger Horrocks. After turning away from an acclaimed career in experimental film, Lye reinvented himself as a creator of "art that moves", finding a place at the vanguard of kinetic art and into collaboration with Howard Wise (1903-1989), whose gallery on 50 West 57th Street was an international focal point through the 1960s for ground-breaking artists at the nexus of art and technology.

NZ Tattoo & Art Festival, TSB Stadium, Saturday, November 25: 11am-10pm and Sunday, November 26: 11am-7pm

Over 250 of the world’s best tattoo artists will be in the Major Major Tattoo Zone, plus live music, DJs, freestyle motocross and BMX shows, tattoo comps, bar, food trucks and much more. Visit the Festival website here: https://nztattooart.com/

Weekend and single day passes available from $30.00 per day (service fees apply). Kids 14 and under free entry with a paying adult.

Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=tattoo23

Rosa Scaffidi, TSB Showplace, Saturday, November 25, 7.30pm

Rosa Scaffidi, considered one of Taranaki’s best concert pianists, is performing Mussorgsky’s solo piano suite, Pictures at an Exhibition and encores on the Steinway concert grand piano at the TSB Showplace.

With a standing ovation at Scaffidi’s last performance at the TSB, don’t miss this one. Book a table and platter – and enjoy a night out.

