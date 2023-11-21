Operation Blue Santa hoping to hand out 500 boxes of groceries to Taranaki families this Christmas

Constables Laura Gibbs and Layne Connell were relegated to the back row as Blue Santa and police puppy Gata took centre stage as Operation Blue Santa kicked off for another year.

Six-month-old Gata is hoping for a career in the police and his first job was to join Blue Santa in letting people know Operation Blue Santa would bring Christmas cheer to families around the maunga.

Operation Blue Santa is a joint operation between Roderique Hope Trust and the Police Family Harm team and they are hoping to put together 500 boxes of Christmas goodies.

There were 5092 family harm incidents in Taranaki in the year ending October 31, 2023, North Taranaki family harm coordinator sergeant Viv Teremoana said.

That averages out to be about 14 a day, but some days it could be 26, some days it could be seven.

“I think there are a lot of stressors on people at the moment. The stressors of Christmas, nothing has changed in that area. I think there is more confidence in reporting things to police. I think there are a lot of things coming into play for the numbers increasing the last couple of years.”

Frontline officers will deliver 250 Christmas boxes to families the police have dealt with during the year, she said.

“It provides the opportunity for police to have a positive interaction with the community rather than an interaction at the time of crisis.”

Families get nominated by police and agencies right around the region as far north as Mokau and as far south as Waverley.

“A little thing such as a box is one of those unexpected surprises when they get them. Police might have had interaction with a family at the beginning of the year, but they still remember that whānau and they get a box at the end of the year. It’s a nice surprise for them.”

Teddy Bears, donated by Whitcoulls, are handed out with the police Christmas boxes.

The other 250 boxes go to families nominated by social agencies, Roderique Hope Trust general manager Michelle Ramage said.

“We’re living in a time where it’s not uncommon for us to hear a family say ‘we had to decide this week whether we paid our power or groceries cause we literally didn’t have enough money to pay both.’ Or parents not eating so children can is very common.”

The boxes are filled with groceries and Christmas treats, such as Christmas crackers, chips and dip and candy canes.

New World Merrilands had provided some bulk buying deals to keep costs down, Ramage said.

Boxes are $100 and people can donate at www.roderiquehopetrust.co.nz.