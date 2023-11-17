We could be heroes: Kiwibank recognises 17 Taranaki legends

Celine Filbee is a medallist in the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Awards.

A Kiwi conservationist, an activist artist, and teachers that go above and beyond are among those in Taranaki recognised by Kiwibank as 2024 local heroes.

There are 17 from Taranaki out of 100 medallists from across Aotearoa who are now in the running for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award, Te Pou Toko o te Tau.

Adrienne Tatham, Celine Filbee, Colin Kilpatrick, Dave Hall, Dr Ruakere Hond, Evan Davies, Fiona Clark, Glenda Ord, Graham Wells, Guy Oakley, Jenny Oakley, Lorna Fawkner, Louise Mathys, Sue Hardwick-Smith, Toby Shanley, Tom Tito-Green, and Tony Peters have all had medals delivered to their doorsteps.

Each was nominated by someone in their community.

Celine Filbee is the manager of Taranaki Kiwi Trust and has been instrumental to the conservation of Kiwi across the region.

Under Filbee’s leadership, the trust now employs an increased number of staff, has expanded the area protected by predator traps to 30,000ha, and ensured that the traps are checked regularly.

Fiona Clark is an esteemed photographer who overcame censorship, homophobia, sexism, and debilitating physical injuries to become one of the country’s most respected social documentarians.

The artist’s early images captured the local excitement of gay liberation that mainstream society was not ready to accept.

Tony Peters has proven to be an unwavering champion of education that reaches well beyond classroom walls.

His dedication to instilling a love for horticulture, the outdoors, survival skills, and personal growth has left a huge mark on his community.

He bakes and delivers cakes to celebrate students' birthdays and provides firewood for families in need.

Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank chief executive, emphasised the significance of celebrating these contributions.

"If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of our country, it’s now.

“It is a real privilege to honour the creativity, selflessness, and visionary people that help make us proud to call Aotearoa home."