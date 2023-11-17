Guilty verdict in remote Taranaki campground murder trial

The body of Adrian Humphreys was found at a remote Taranaki campground last year.

A teenager accused of killing a former Royal Air Force serviceman at a remote Taranaki campground has been found guilty of his murder.

Having spent most of Thursday deliberating, and all of Friday morning, the jury came back to the judge on Friday afternoon to indicate they could not reach a verdict.

Presiding judge Justice Francis Cooke told them to go back and see if they could reach a verdict. And they did, returning a verdict of guilty of murder and burglary just after 4pm.

While the foreperson read out the unanimous verdicts, several jurors openly wept.

The trial of Justice Williamson-Atkinson, 17, for the murder of Adrian Humphreys at the High Court at New Plymouth had been expected to last up to four weeks but ended after three.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Adrian Humphreys suffered fatal stab wounds inside his camper tent in May, 2022.

The Crown said Williamson-Atkinson murdered the unsuspecting camper with a knife from the Bushlands Campground kitchen, motivated by a desire to steal Humphreys’ car and escape from a programme run by START Taranaki for troubled youths.

Humphreys, who was originally from the United Kingdom but lived in Rotorua at the time of his death, suffered blunt force trauma to his face and was stabbed five times in the torso.

On Thursday Justice Cooke guided the jury through what they needed to consider in their deliberations, including how they were to approach certain aspects of the evidence and an explanation of the ingredients of the charges Williamson-Atkinson had faced.

Justice Francis Cooke gave his closing to the jury on Thursday morning.

Justice Cooke also instructed the jury to put aside any prejudice towards the defendant who was on the START programme because of previous criminal offending.

In a statement issued by police on behalf of Adrian’s sister, Taresa Keatley, she said her brother was a kind and loving person who lived life to the full.

“On behalf of my parents and myself I would like to thank Detective Senior Sergeant Drew Bennett and his team, together with the Crown Counsel for their diligence in bringing the person responsible for Adrian's death to court,” she said.

Keatley said it had been an emotional and difficult 19 months for her family.

“And although the outcome would not bring Adrian back, I had to see this through for Adrian and our parents,” she said.

“We also feel for Johanna and the family at the Taranaki Bushlands Campsite, whose lives will also never be the same through no fault of their own, along with many more of Adrian’s closest friends, some of whom have been in court these last few days and also still feel the impact today of the loss of my loving brother Adrian.”

Williamson-Atkinson’s defence team had unsuccessfully argued Humphreys was not killed by their client, rather by another youth on the programme who was also at the campground off State Highway 43 in eastern Taranaki.

That youth, who has name suppression because of his age, had refused to provide a statement to the police or a request to provide a DNA sample.

Williamson-Atkinson was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.