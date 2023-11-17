South Taranaki man pleads guilty to murdering his flatmate in brutal and prolonged attack

Police spent four days at the Albion St address in Hāwera investigating the murder of Lionel Peat.

Graphic content warning: This story includes details some readers may find upsetting.

A Hāwera man has changed his plea and admitted killing his flatmate in a prolonged and vicious beating that appeared to have no real motive.

Tamati Teariki Matene Wilson-Tipa appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to murdering Lionel Peat in a small unit in the South Taranaki town overnight on December 3.

The 35-year-old also admitted charges of assault with intent to injure and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Wilson-Tipa had earlier denied the charge of murder when he appeared in court in May, and a trial date had been set down for March 4 next year.

The defendant had been at the Albion St address with Peat and another person watching television and putting up Christmas decorations when they started drinking.

For some unknown reason, Wilson-Tipa became angry with his flatmate and started to accuse of him of various things.

He then got off his chair and started punching Peat in the head, face, neck and chest.

Peat left the address but returned a couple of hours later.

Still angry with his flatmate, Wilson-Tipa repeated the assault until his victim fell to the ground before he was kicked and stomped on.

Despite repeated pleas from the other person in the unit to stop, Wilson-Tipa continued the attack as Peat began bleeding heavily.

The witness heard what to her sounded like “eggshells” being cracked as the beating continued.

Having seen enough, the witness sought shelter in her room to escape the violence.

Wilson-Tipa then called out to her to help wake Peat up after he had been beaten unconscious.

He never did wake up.

In fact, Wilson-Tipa returned to Peat’s lifeless body and continued to punch and kick him until the witness said she heard the loudest “crack” of the prolonged attack.

Overwhelmed with what she had seen and heard, the witness left the address, only to return after Wilson-Tipa called her for help.

Together they tried to wake Peat up by sitting him up and pouring cold water over him.

They then called an ambulance, with paramedics arriving to find Peat already dead.

Police and forensic scientists spent the next four days investigating the scene, where they found blood splatter in every room of the unit as well as attempts to clean it up.

When questioned by police, Wilson-Tipa denied the attack, saying he had found Peat unconscious and had tried to help him.

Justice Francis Cooke remanded Wilson-Tipa in custody for sentencing on March 22.