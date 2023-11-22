The festive season has begun at Centre City, with decorations made by kids from around the region as part of a community promotion organised by marketing manager Rebecca Johnson, visual merchandiser Gemma Alderdice and Jen Harries, who owns The Hipperdachery.

Hanging from the ceiling of New Plymouth’s Centre City shopping centre are 300 festive decorations, handmade by local kids.

The decorations are part of a free school holiday workshop that more than 200 children from age 2 to 15 participated in.

“Everyone got behind it and even parents and grandparents got involved,” Centre City visual merchandiser Gemma Alderdice said.

“We’re all parents, and so we really bonded over trying to find things to do in the school holidays that don’t cost a fortune.”

Jenn Harries from The Hipperdachery, which runs craft programmes for kids, ran the workshop and said all the decorations were compostable.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There are 300 decorations hanging around the mall.

She was inspired by a Japanese artist who does a lot of installations in shopping centres.

“So it’s got a bit of an origami vibe,” she said.

Centre City marketing manager Rebecca Johnson said kids were also asked to bring along a food or toiletry item which was then donated to support the food bank.

She said the kids had been excited to come to the shopping mall and spot their decoration on display.

From now until Boxing Day, more than 300,000 people are expected to shop at Centre City, Johnson said.

Foot traffic was up nearly 9% on last year and sales have been up 3.4%.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff All the decorations are compostable.

Santa will arrive at the mall on December 7, but his mailbox will open on December 3.

Kids can drop off their letter to Santa and are guaranteed a reply.

Centre hours will be extended over Christmas and gift wrapping will be available with donations being collected for Taranaki Health Foundation.

Santa’s spot will look a bit different this year too, as they move from Santa’s Grotto to Santa’s Bach.

“It’ll be an iconic Kiwi Christmas, uniquely Taranaki,” Johnson said.