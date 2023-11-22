Premature babies celebrated at Taranaki Base Hospital

Evan and Nicolette Jury with their twins Miles and Lincoln who decided to arrive 12 weeks early.

At the 28-week growth scan Evan and Nicolette Jury were told all was well with their twins.

But later that day the situation quickly changed and Miles and Lincoln arrived the next morning, 12 weeks early, at 28 weeks and four days.

Nicolette thought she was having Braxton Hicks, so the couple weren’t worried, Evan said.

“We lazily left the house because we didn’t think it was anything serious, and then it just got more serious as we were waiting. It kept escalating and 9am the next morning they were born.

It was “pretty emotional” during the birth as he was thinking the worst.

The twins were in the neonatal ward at Taranaki Base Hospital for 10 weeks, Evan said.

“Then Nicolette took one to Waikato and I took one home. We were apart for a few days, then home together for four days, and then the twins had to go back to hospital for a few days. But they’ve been good since.”

Last Friday was World Prematurity Day and the towers went purple across Taranaki to mark the occasion.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki neo natal clinical nurse manager Abi Webber said reflecting on the day was important, because this was their daily work, but it was “way more than just work” for them.

“We just love walking alongside our families and our premature infants just helping you become the parents you’ve become.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Base Hospital put on a morning tea for families who had premature babies for World Prematurity Day.

One in 10 babies are born under 37 weeks – premature – and last year 123 of the 1264 births in Taranaki were premature.

It was important to remember the babies that “we lost along the way,” Webber said.

“We think today about the struggles some families have with their premature babies. It doesn’t end when you walk out the doors. It can be ongoing, and we need to acknowledge that.”

Nicolette Jury said their twins were in the neonatal ward for 77 days and she would come in each morning and stay all day.

“It was not what I had pictured in my head. The pregnancy, the maternity leave, it was totally different. It was Anzac Weekend, a long weekend, and I messaged my boss ‘I’m not coming back to work.”

The twins were born on April 23. They were due on July 12. Lincoln was 1219gms, and Miles was 1363gms.

They’re now 7-months-old and doing well.

“The nurses are so amazing. They reassured you. The nurses and doctors have so much time for you. You know exactly what’s going on. We’re grateful to them.”