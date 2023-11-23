Taranaki Green School wins big for building design

Glenn Brebner is the architect behind the Kina building at Taranaki’s Green School, which was awarded the Supreme Award at the New Zealand Timber Design Awards.

A bold Taranaki school building shaped like a kina shell and built out of timber has been recognised at a national level.

The Green School, based in Ōakura, picked up the Supreme Award at the New Zealand Timber Design Awards for its Kina building, designed by Glenn Brebner of Taranaki-based architects Boon Ltd.

“Metro centres scoop up these awards all the time because of their big budgets, so it’s a bit of a win for provinces,” Brebner said.

The building, which has the pattern of a kina shell on the ceilings, was built by Livingstone Building and was finished at the end of last year.

The building was designed to hold up to 160 students in eight classrooms.

It is stage two of the school’s construction plan, with more buildings still to come.

It features eight classrooms, breakout spaces, amenities, and currently the school’s only covered outdoor area.

The Green School was founded by Michael and Rachel Perrett in 2020 to promote a hands-on education that connects students to the natural world.

Based just outside Ōakura, near New Plymouth, the school is modelled on the hands-on, student-led, nature-focussed environment of the original Green School in Bali that the Perrett’s son attended.

The timber lining the ceilings has been drilled to resemble the pattern of a kina.

The Perrett’s attended the awards with Brebner.

“When the Supreme Award came, Mike and Rach were going ‘we could get this’, and when they announced us it was like ‘far out’.

“If I’d known we would win it, I would have made more of a fuss.”

Brebner said the award was “pretty humbling” as they were up against 148 applicants and some big projects with big budgets.

The building is designed to fit up to 160 students.

The school’s roll is currently at 100 with 29 staff.

“A lot of the junior school students and new entrants would arrive in the first buildings built, and they were a bit big for them, so these were about enclosure and safety.

“Michael and Rachel really wanted to make a statement with the architecture that care has been taken and someone has thought about educating kids.”