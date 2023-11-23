Work poised to begin on major New Plymouth housing development

Millions of dollars is being spent on developing a massive housing project on Patterson Rd.

Major infrastructure work will begin next year on the edge of New Plymouth where 300 new homes will be built over the next decade by private investors.

An update on the Patterson Rd Programme was delivered to the New Plymouth District Council’s strategic projects' committee on Wednesday, outlining the extent of the planned work.

While most of the $11 million project was being funded by the council, central government was contributing close to $2m through its Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, while private developers were putting in more than $3.3m.

Location Homes is already advertising house and land packages at the site.

The committee heard a number of separate developers had signed up to Housing Outcome Agreements with a promise to deliver 160 homes by 2029 and a further 140 houses between 2029 and 2035.

House and land packages at the site are already being marketed as available in an area called Palmbrook Estate.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom believed the project was just one of many needed in the district as it grappled with dealing with population growth of 1000 people annually.

He estimated close to 600 sections would likely be developed between Bell Block and Airport Drive in the near future, while other areas earmarked for growth include Upper Carrington Rd and Smart Rd.

“We are going to have to run pipes – water, sewage and storm water – through that side of the valley, because there is nothing there,” he said.

“We’re also going to have to build a new reservoir, so it’s going to be tens of millions of dollars.”

Holdom believed it was vital that central government continued to help fund local councils with the cost of developing the infrastructure needed to cope with the level of population growth the country was facing.

“They are going to have to because the issue we are facing is the cost, which is up to $90,000 a lot to get everybody plumbed in,” he said.

“This is the issue and challenge for us because we have to identify the land and work with developers.”

While councils have generally had to plan a decade ahead for population growth, Holdom warned they were now being told that could increase to 30 years.

“There is massive infrastructure required to accommodate that sort of growth,” he said.

The infrastructure work in and around Patterson Rd would connect surrounding suburbs via pedestrian, cycle and road links, with further development planned for the future.

Included in the work was an upgrade to the Veale Rd pump station to meet the growth of the area, a new gravity sewer main from Patterson Rd to Sutherland Park, a new water main from Shelter Grove to Frankley Rd and major culvert upgrades.

A new cycle lane and walkway would be built over the sewer line to connect the Patterson Rd area with Sutherland Park, while a shared pathway would be built from Tukapa St to Barclay St.

The final land acquisition for the development was due to be completed by the end of November.

However, that was pushed out while some negotiations continued, although the committee heard all landowners within the development were willing sellers.

There was also a small budget blowout, after an area of land the sewer line would pass through was found to be peat swamp.

That added an extra $1m to the cost which would go through the next long-term plan budget.

The committee heard there were a number of other risks associated with the infrastructure project, although they were assessed as being low risk.

Council had received no objections to the land being rezoned under the District Plan.