Selfless servant of New Plymouth Boys' High School remembered

Max Carroll was a picture of positivity when it came to New Plymouth Boys’ High School. (File photo)

Max Carroll’s decades of dedication to New Plymouth Boys’ High School is being remembered by former colleagues after he died this week, aged 91.

Born in Stratford and educated at Midhirst Primary and Stratford Technical High School, Carroll’s association with New Plymouth Boys’ High School began in 1958, when he was encouraged into a position as a physical education and English teacher by the late JJ Stewart.

For the next three decades, he held various positions, including as master in charge of sport and outdoor education.

A tribute released by Boys’ High described how his commitment to students extended beyond the classroom, as he served in the role of senior hostel master, which played a pivotal role in revitalising the school’s boarding establishment during challenging times.

His influence was equally felt across the school’s sporting fields, where he coached the first XI cricket and first XV rugby teams for long periods.

Beyond his contributions to sports, Carroll was also a prolific author, sharing his passion for the school through five books documenting the history of cricket, rugby, boarding and military cadet service at the school.

Former headmaster Paul Veric believed Carroll’s contribution to the school was unsurpassed.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Carroll wrote a number of books detailing the history of various aspects of the school.

“It wasn’t just the 33 years' service he gave to the school while teaching, it was all the stuff he did afterwards that was really amazing,” he said.

The majority of that “selfless” work was for the New Plymouth Boys’ High School Old Boys’ Association, which Veric said he became the face of.

The measure of the tremendous work Carroll did, Veric said, was reflected in the high number of former students he managed to “re-connect” with the school by encouraging them to attend events or contribute their time.

Describing Carroll as a “picture of positivity” through his broad smile and welcoming nature, Veric said his support, friendship, wisdom and good humour during his time at the school as a student, teacher and headmaster would never be forgotten.

Carroll, who was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for services to education and sport in 2007, will be farewelled with his funeral at the school’s Ryder Hall on Wednesday.