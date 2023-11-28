The last TV repairman in Taranaki

Tucked away in the back of Taranaki Electronics Limited, soft-spoken Alec Fuller sits in his cubicle under fluorescent lighting, happily fixing 15 to 20 televisions a week.

It’s a busy life being the only person in the region repairing goggleboxes.

“The only one doing it for a living at least,” Fuller says with a grin.

“I also fix other slightly weird electronic things such as a chicken egg incubator that needs attention.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Alec Fuller is the only person in Taranaki who fixes televisions.

Fuller, who is married with two grown-up children, has been the only one fixing TVs in the region for the last two years.

Getting a TV fixed is something many consumers don’t realise can be done, he says.

“Often, a lot of people out there, when their television breaks down after three or four years, don’t bother to investigate if it can be fixed, they just go and buy another one.

“But often we can get the manufacturer to help with the repair costs.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fuller says many people don’t realise they can get their TV fixed. He does about 15 to 20 a week.

Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, if there is a problem with your device or appliance you can get a refund, repair, or replacement if it’s faulty and you bought it from a business selling in New Zealand in-store or online.

Fuller is past retirement age at 67, but says he isn’t ready to pull the curtain on his working life yet.

He would also need to find someone to replace him first, but is confident he could train the right person in a month.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fuller repurposed an old gurney from a funeral home to transport the big TVs around.

“I’m good at fixing televisions, it doesn’t stress me out, and I like fixing things.

“The extra money goes in the bank, it’s hard living on a pension these days and this way I get to spend money on my hobbies, steampunk and aeromodelling.”

The company gives out loan TVs while a customer’s is being fixed, so no one has to go without their beloved shows.

The shelves surrounding Fuller are piled high with plugs, wires, boxes, and files.

TVs of all sizes surround him and an old gurney from a funeral home sits ready to transport them.

The gurney came from a theatre, which borrowed it from a funeral home and when the play was over they tried to return it and the funeral home didn’t want it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff His own TV at home is 55 inches and was considered a write-off when it was brought into his cubicle.

“So they left it outside, out the back, and I scored it, and it’s brilliant,” Fuller says proudly.

He’s been in the electrical game his entire working life but has specialised in TVs for the last 10 years.

He says 10 years ago the TV trend was plasma models, which had heaps of electronics in them and were consequently very heavy.

The average television was 42 inches and 55 inches was considered a monster.

“Now that’s normal and a big television is 85 or 90 inches.”

His own TV at home is a second-hand 55 inch big screen that had been considered a write-off when it was brought in. But, as you might suspect, he managed to fix it up.

When a TV can’t be fixed, Fuller says they send it to a local scrap metal dealer who takes it apart, separating the metals to sell and uses the money for charitable purposes.

“Most people come here either to get their TV fixed or replaced,” Fuller says. “No one leaves empty-handed.”