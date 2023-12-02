The tunnel that helped stop New Plymouth from flooding

For close to half a century, a little known tunnel under the bowels of several New Plymouth streets has been providing crucial flood protection across the city.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people travel over it daily, while an equal number would walk, cycle or drive past its entry and exit points oblivious to what is beside them.

That was not the case in 1973 when updates on the Mangaotuku Stream flood diversion tunnel were featured almost weekly on the pages of the Taranaki Herald and Daily News.

The project was significant, as more and more ratepayers had grown increasingly tired of the poor flood protection provided by the city council.

That was demonstrated several times throughout the 1900s but the tipping point was reached in 1971 when six blocks of the central business district were seriously flooded in what was described, at the time, as a one-in 500-year event.

One of the solutions was one of New Plymouth’s largest ever tunnelling jobs, a 335-metre diversion starting with a drop shaft at the edge of Devon Intermediate to take floodwaters from the Mangaotuku Stream out to the Tasman Sea via an outlet near the lee breakwater.

In charge of the work was Chris Whitaker, who would go on to create and lead Whitaker Civil Engineering, one of Taranaki’s largest and most successful businesses.

But back then he was a young civil engineer whose company, Earthworks Waikato Ltd, had successfully tendered $277,163 for the job, the largest undertaken in the New Plymouth City Council’s flood protection scheme.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Whitaker said the tunnel gang were the best and toughest crew he ever worked with.

Whitaker said from the outset the project was significantly different to others attempted around the country at the time, because it was to be completed by non-unionised labour.

“We got a group of guys here who were unionists, but we had non-union labour,” he said.

“I’ve been involved in construction all my life and these guys were the toughest guys, the best guys I’ve ever worked with in my life, by a country mile.”

However, complicating the work was the fact that the tunnel was going under houses, roads and railway line before coming out below sea level.

Puke Ariki/NPDC/Stuff In July, 1961, New Plymouth experienced its worst flooding since 1935 when the Mangaotuku Stream rose a whopping four metres. The photograph of the floodwaters was taken from the front steps of the War Memorial Library and Museum, now Puke Ariki.

“It was not easy,” he emphasised. “If you asked me today, I don’t think you’d have the workforce to do it.”

Despite being in his mid-20s, Whitaker had already been involved in some significant work throughout the country, including earthworks on the Napier to Taupo highway he says make the Mt Messenger bypass look like a peanut.

Confidence to complete the flood protection work on time and on budget was high, even though it was the first tunnel to be completed by Earthworks Waikato Ltd.

Excavation work started in March at the corner of Bonithon Ave and South Rd on the 16.4 metre deep, 4.2m wide shaft that would take the floodwaters before the work gang started digging the tunnel.

“We were pumping out about 4500 gallons (17,000 litres) of water an hour,” he said.

While the shaft was reasonably straight forward, the tunnel itself was when the significant challenges started, including reassuring residents they were safe after the first round of explosive blasting started.

According to the May 5 edition of the Taranaki Herald, some residents likened it to an earthquake, while Miss C. Trewin was left frightened after a chandelier was broken in the front room of her Birdwood Ave house.

“I was sitting in another room by the fire when the blast went off,” she said. “If I had been in the front I could have been hit by the fragments.”

FILE/Stuff New Plymouth’s Lower Brougham St, by Ariki, was also the scene of serious flooding in 1935.

Whitaker said he soon assured residents they were in no danger and the crew, working two separate eight-hour shifts a day, went about digging out the tunnel with a battery-driven electric locomotive that was placed on rails.

“In front of it we had a little air-driven front-end loader which dug in, picked up the dirt and flipped it back in the bucket behind it,” he explained. “But a lot of it was simply dug by hand.”

By mid-July, the workers had reached 80 m towards the sea, putting them under houses on the northern side of St Aubyn St.

Meanwhile, crews were already going to work in tidal zone near the lee breakwater, clearing rocks and building a large interlocking steel girder wall to protect workers as they went about building a weir and the tunnel end.

Day by day, week by week, they worked ever closer to completing the tunnel, with the only real issues being the heavy swells that flooded the workers out of the seaward end, and a power cut which left the tunnel filled with 1.8m of water that took 36 hours to clear.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Mangaotuku diversion tunnel shaft near New Plymouth’s Devon Intermediate.

By December, the crews had broken through and the months of concrete pouring started with a special mix designed to be able to be spread through the tunnel joints using specially built machines that relied on vast amounts of air pressure.

“It wasn’t easy, but I suppose we used a lot of No 8 wire intuition,” Whitaker said.

Before they could eventually finish the project, the team also had to contend with record swells, repeated pump outs, while the last of the work saw an earth dam built to divert the stream back to its original course through the tunnel.

Following the tunnel job, Whitaker moved to Indonesia where he found himself, still in his 20s, heading major infrastructure projects throughout the country.

After returning to New Plymouth in 1980, and establishing Whitaker Civil Engineering, Whitaker has regularly been called on to inspect the tunnel.

“You do need some big pumps to get all the water out, and there’s always sand in the outlet, which you need to excavate, to inspect the joints,” he said.

“I did the last one about 10 years ago, and there’s no sign of any problems.”

ARCHIVE/Stuff The June 1980 flash flood of central New Plymouth came after up to 110mm rain fell in the city in one day.

The tunnel, though instrumental in reducing the chances of flooding in the city could not prevent it by itself.

Torrential rain in June 1980 once again flooded the CBD leading to the well known image of couches floating out the broken windows of the Smith and Browns furniture store in the Devon Mall.

The flash flood occurred because the Huatoki Stream, which ran under the CBD, built up behind the shopping area.

In the same event the Mangaotuku Stream caused damage to businesses on Seaview Rd.

Nonetheless, council three waters manager Mark Hall said the Mangaotuku tunnel plays a significant part of flood prevention.

But it works in conjunction with a second outlet from the Mangaotuku, behind the Richmond Centre, and three detention dams that were built in the 1980s to slow the rate of floodwater coming down Huatoki, Waimea and Mangaotuku streams.

“Since then, we haven’t had such a big flood in the CBD,” he said.

“These diversion tunnels and dams do a great job protecting the central city, and they’re frequently in operation, but it’s mostly outside the public eye.”