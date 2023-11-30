Mt Messenger bypass crew get morning tea shout

Mark Darrow has gifted the Mt Messenger Bypass workers dozens of pies from Andre’s Pie and Patisserie in New Plymouth.

The smell of 100 freshly baked pies will be wafting around the Mt Messenger bypass project on Friday morning courtesy of an Auckland businessman with strong links to the region.

TSB board chair Mark Darrow made a fleeting visit to Andre’s Pies & Pâtisserie in New Plymouth on Wednesday to pick up his invoice for the savouries he hopes will bring a smile to the faces of the workers he believed deserve a treat for the graft they’re putting in.

Taken back by criticism of Waka Kotahi’s gesture to introduce a staff event they call “Whānau Friday”, which has been dubbed “Pie day Friday” by critics, Darrow chose to show his support and dip into his own pocket to shout the workers.

“That particular project is dear to my heart because I was on the NZTA board when we approved it,” he said.

“I feel people have been using this gesture to really undermine the staff at the site and I wanted to find a way to show that it’s a ridiculous conversation to be critical of it.”

STUFF The $280m Te Ara o Te Ata Mt Messenger Bypass will bring Taranaki a more reliable northern gateway and secure the future of an environmentally important forest. (First published 03/11/23)

Russell Gibbs, who fronts the Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust, and has been a long-standing critic and protestor of the project, told Radio New Zealand this week that he was told Waka Kotahi had budgeted $500,000 for Whānau Friday over the likely six-year lifespan of the project.

However, Waka Kotahi disputed the figure, saying the true cost was in fact 90% less.

Te Ara o Te Ata project spokesperson Caleb Perry said Whānau Friday was an opportunity for staff to come together, enjoy kai and celebrate project milestones.

“People on the project are working in a remote environment in what can be challenging conditions,” he said. “Many workers are also in positions and locations, which means they only connect with a few people each day.”

The $280 million Te Ara o Te Ata: Mt Messenger Bypass is a new 6km route on State Highway 3 about 50km north of New Plymouth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff 100 pies will make the trip north to Mt Messenger for the staff working on the bypass project.

Announced with much fanfare in 2016 as a $90m project to fix Taranaki’s woefully unreliable northern route, the project cost, as with the scope, has since ballooned.

Last budgeted at $280m, prior to pandemic related cost increases, the new “cost” will be set by Waka Kotahi early next year.

With the project still years away from completion, it is unlikely to be the final cost of the project that began life as a 6km bypass.

The monthly Whānau Friday gesture also drew praise from New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom who said it was a great way to reward staff who were working in tough conditions in a remote part of the country.

Holdom’s views were echoed by Darrow, who believed more people would support the staff being rewarded by begrudging them a free pie once a month.

“It’s the small things that count,” he said.

“The workers need to know they are appreciated and that the project they are building will make a massive, positive difference to the region.”