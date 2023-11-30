Seabed miners hopeful of new Government's backing for Taranaki exploration

Trans-Tasman Resources Limited propose to mine sand in an area within the South Taranaki Bight.

Mining company Trans-Tasman Resources has renewed confidence the new Government will pave the way to finally mine the seabed off the South Taranaki coast, but those opposed have vowed to keep fighting.

For almost a decade, Trans-Tasman Resources Limited has tried to win the required consents from the Environmental Protection Authority to extract up to 50 million tonnes of sand each year from the seabed within the South Taranaki Bight.

The first attempt to get the necessary consents was rejected by the authority in 2013, but a follow-up application three years later was successful.

However, court action followed involving several parties, including Kiwis Against Seabed Mining and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, and that decision was ultimately overturned.

In late 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal brought by Trans-Tasman Resources, and upheld previous High Court and Court of Appeal decisions which had quashed the consents.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the application was sent back to the authority for reconsideration.

Submissions to the authority close on Thursday, with further hearings expected in the first quarter of next year.

Trans-Tasman Resources boss Alan Eggers said the company remained completely committed to following the process through with the authority.

However, he was also hopeful the coalition Government would view the planned mining operation as significant to the economic well-being of the country.

Ngati Ruanui of Pātea protest on Parliament grounds in 2016 against Trans-Tasman Resources bid to get consent to mine the seabed off South Taranaki.

“The Government, in its coalition agreement, has undertaken to do a number of things in its 100-day plan, but none of us know what’s in that,” he said.

“But they are going to promote the use of Crown minerals and there could be more emphasis on mining than has previously been the case.”

The Government, with a new Mineral Resources, Fisheries and Oceans, as well as Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, intend to create a critical minerals list and Eggers was confident vanadium and titanium, two minerals it hoped to extract, would be on that list as they were in a number of countries.

Eggers also believed the mining operation would be considered as a project of regional and national significance, something the Government has also said it wants to focus on.

He also made it clear he had not spoken to Jones about the mining operation, but was hopeful of sitting down with him in the near future, as they had done with the previous Government and, prior to that, with former Prime Minister John Key.

New Plymouth businessman Philip Brown, who remains a substantial shareholder in the project, had even more confidence the change of Government would “turn the tide” for mining operations.

He said the seabed mining project was estimated to provide the Government with $1 billion in annual export earnings, delivering nearly $250m in annual taxation and royalties.

“We now have a focussed torch on the opportunities to bring economic prosperity to our region and a no-nonsense approach to unlocking the huge potential that resources in Taranaki can contribute to our regional economy,” he said.

“We need the Government to back the project through a legislative pathway to provide incontestable marine consents being issued.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Debbie Ngarewa-Packer made it abundantly clear that the opposition to seabed mining would remain as strong as ever.

Despite the renewed confidence of Trans-Tasman Resources, Ngāti Ruanui rangatira and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer made it abundantly clear the opposition to seabed mining would remain as strong as ever.

“I think what we now have is a Government that is going to put profit before people and the planet,” she said.

“What we need to see is an absolute focus on an economy that doesn’t continue to exploit the environment and leave no future for our people.”

The idea of mining off the coast is highly unpopular in the South Taranaki District.

In June the South Taranaki District Council slammed it as “environmental vandalism” in a draft submission to an enquiry by Parliament’s Environment Committee into the mining proposal.

It also said the scheme would bring minimal economic benefits to the region or the country in comparison to what the company hoped to gain.