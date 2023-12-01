What's on in Taranaki: December 1-December 10

A number of Christmas events take place in Taranaki over the coming week.

A Christmas Crack-Up 2, Hawera Repertory Society, Wednesday, November 29 to Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm

An assortment of plays and ‘other stuff’ to bring some Christmas cheer. The Morning After, a sequel to Gingernuts, written by Carole Hosie, Stormy Weather, written by Cherol Filbee, and An Almost Correct Christmas Story, a light-hearted twist on the Nativity, written by James O'Sullivan. Limited seating, don’t delay. Tickets $35 (includes dessert platters at interval) from iTICKET.co.nz or South Taranaki iSITE. Venue doors open at 6.45pm.

Taranaki Christmas Show, TSB Stadium, Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3

Get ready for an enchanting Christmas extravaganza! Indulge in over 100 stalls, tantalising food trucks, signature cocktails, live music, and immersive workshops. Join us for three magical days of fun for the whole family, filled with joy and wonder. Get tickets here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=TCSHOW23 Door sales also available.

Taranaki Jazz Club hosts The Starlights, New Plymouth Club, Sunday, December 3 at 4.30pm

The acclaimed, award-winning and multi-talented singer, songwriter Lauren Nottingham, will be joined by jazz instrumentalists Tobias Wright on drums, Robert Greenfield on double bass, Nicholas Orr on keys and the equally acclaimed Stewart Maunder on saxophone. Doors open at 3.45pm for a 4.30pm start. Entry $30 general, $25 for NP Club members, $20 for jazz club members, students $10.

Board Games@Bell Block, Christmas Party, Northpoint Church Hall, Mangati Rd, Bell Block. Thursday, December 7, 7-9pm.

A Christmas-themed celebration of another year of family-friendly, free, evenings playing a selection of modern board games. Let's party. Bring a small plate of your favourite Christmas treats to share. Hot drinks and good company provided. Everyone is welcome.

Something From Nothing, Koru On Devon Contemporary Art Gallery, opening Friday, December 8 at 5pm

Nick "Ikarus" Tam is a legend of the Ōtautahi graffiti scene. A founding member of the iconic DTR crew, Ikarus’ career spans decades and generations, amassing a deep knowledge of graffiti history and developing a strong philosophy around the movement’s power and potential. Something from Nothing is an exhibition of intricately detailed builds of grimy, graffitied urban environments, representations of the city as a playground for exploration and subversion, all constructed by hand from repurposed everyday materials.

