Report to prison: Teen gang member's home detention sentence for role in murder overturned

Teenage Mongrel Mob member Tana Ormsby-Turner must report to prison after his earlier sentence of home detention was overturned on appeal. (File photo)

A teenage gang member serving home detention for his role in the murder of a Taranaki father of two must report to prison after his sentence was overturned on appeal.

Tana Ormsby-Turner was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention in July following the murder of rival gang member Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, 23, who died of a stab wound on August 3 last year.

But in a judgement released by the Court of Appeal this week, that sentence has been set aside and Ormsby-Turner, 17, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

The patched Mongrel Mob member has been ordered to surrender himself by 2pm on Friday, December 1.

Ormsby-Turner, who was 16 at the time of the offending, had initially been charged with the murder of Marshall, an Uru Taha affiliate he had hit multiple times with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

However, that charge was withdrawn when it was determined Marshall died from the stab wound inflicted moments earlier by Ormsby-Turner’s brother, Mongrel Mob West Coast chapter president Turanganui Ormsby-Turner.

He then pleaded guilty and was convicted of charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being an accessory after the fact to murder, for his role in disposing of evidence under instructions from his brother.

Following Ormsby-Turner’s sentencing in July, before Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at New Plymouth, the Crown immediately filed an appeal on the basis the sentence was manifestly inadequate and did not reflect the seriousness of the crime.

The Crown’s appeal was heard by Justices Sarah Katz, Cameron Mander and Rob Osborne in the Court of Appeal on November 6.

In the appeal decision, the judges found Justice Cooke had focused on the teen’s prospects of rehabilitation in sentencing Ormsby-Turner to 12 months’ home detention.

From a starting point of 7.5 years imprisonment he had deducted six months for time spent on electronically monitored bail, 25% for his early guilty pleas, 15% for cultural and personal background factors and 30% for his youth, potential rehabilitation and remorse.

The end result was two years imprisonment, which was converted to 12 months’ home detention and 12 months’ standard post-detention conditions.

While sentencing discounts are available to offenders who are genuinely remorseful, the appeal judges found the evidence weighed against Ormsby-Turner being remorseful to the extent that it justified a sentencing discount.

Ormsby-Turner had lied to report writers collecting information to inform his sentencing by claiming he had cut ties with the Mongrel Mob.

In fact, he deepened his ties, becoming a patched member with the gang’s insignia tattooed across his back while awaiting sentencing.

This had derailed the restorative justice process he had agreed to participate in with Marshall’s whanau, who declined to participate once they learnt Ormsby-Turner had become a patched Mongrel Mob member.

The Crown had also submitted that the original sentence could not be justified as there was nothing to suggest Ormsby-Turner was committed to rehabilitation.

The appeal judges concluded his prospects of rehabilitation were inextricably linked to his willingness to move on from his gang associations, which he had demonstrated he was not willing to do when he significantly increased his commitment to the gang while awaiting sentencing.

It was the judges’ view Ormsby-Turner's prospects of leaving the gang and adopting a more “prosocial lifestyle” were low, regardless of whether he was sentenced to imprisonment or home detention.

The judges concluded the sentence for his offending should have been arrived at by taking a starting point of 8.5 years imprisonment.

From there, a discount of 25% for early guilty pleas, 30% for personal mitigating factors and six months for time spent on electronically monitored bail should have been applied.

This would have resulted in an end sentence of three years and four months, with home detention not an available sentencing option.

The appeal judges allowed six months credit for his time spent on home detention, leaving him with a sentence of two years and 10 months imprisonment left to serve.

In March, Turanganui Ormsby-Turner was jailed for life, after pleading guilty to the murder, with a minimum non-parole period of 10.5 years imposed.