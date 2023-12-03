Comedy and music set to add new shades of light to New Plymouth festival

The Spectrum of Happiness, designed by 27 June Studio, was among the 11 light installations announced as part of the TSB Festival of Lights 2023/24.

Light installations from Australia, Peru and Thailand and comedy shows will light up the much-awaited New Plymouth Festival of Lights in December and January.

The New Plymouth District Council has announced this year the festival in Pukekura Park will start on December 16.

Council events lead and festival manager Lisa Ekdahl said visitors would see “world-class performers, spectacular light installations and take part in fun activities in such a stunning location, all for free”.

“We work really hard to get a wide variety of performers and activities to cater to the interests of as many people as possible and this year is no exception,” she said.

On Friday, the council said more than 80 events and 11 light installations would be part of the festival.

American singer Allen Stone and alt-pop singer Rodney Fisher would be part of the line-up, as well as Kiwi band Black Comet and the closing act by Beacon Bloom.

The council said the festival would also have a special series of events tailored for kids, including bumper balls and yoga sessions.

Among the new light installations that would be part of the festival was Spectrum of Happiness, an interactive piece consisting of bright-coloured swings and rainbow balls.

A study by Business and Economic Research Ltd on last year's festival showed the local economy received an $8m oomph from the five-week-long lights festival.

The study found the festival attracted 140,000 visitors across the 37 nights it was open, with 28% of the visitors from outside the region.

This year the festival will end on January 21.