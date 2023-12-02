New Plymouth Council staff taught body mechanics after series of injuries

A series of injuries sustained by council workers, including one who strained their knee while looking at rock pool’s at the city’s Kawaroa Reef, prompted training sessions in lifting and positioning techniques. (File photo)

Staff at the New Plymouth District Council have undergone training sessions in body mechanics after a series of work injuries.

The training, which took place in November, was revealed in the health, safety and well-being quarterly report which is due to go before the council’s finance, audit and risk committee on Tuesday.

The council’s manager of health, safety and well-being, Fleur Robertson, said there had been several incidents of back and knee strains due to body positioning and manual handling.

Some of those incidents included a staff member sustaining an elbow and shoulder strain after they lost their grip while moving a wet log, another strained a knee while crouching to look at rock pools at Kawaroa Reef, while another strained their back while climbing a bank on the Huatoki Walkway.

As a “proactive measure”, the council’s health and safety team and nurses undertook a training session to educate staff across the council.

“Training will include body positioning and lifting techniques,” Robertson said.

The report also highlighted a number of other injuries suffered by council staff between July and the end of September.

They included a staff member receiving a monkey bite on their elbow during a pre-transfer to Hamilton Zoo.

As a result, the staff member needed to see a doctor to clean the wound, while they were also prescribed antibiotics.

An employee was also wounded after a Phoenix palm spike penetrated their work trousers, with the wound needing to be cleaned by a doctor.

A number of critical risk events were also reported, including a member of the public unsuccessfully attempting to overtake a contractor’s vehicle, which resulted in an “impact”, although all parties involved were unharmed.

In another incident, a valve inch plug was removed while an unnamed system while it was still under pressure which resulted in a contractor getting wet.