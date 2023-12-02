New Plymouth Council staff taught body mechanics after series of injuries
Staff at the New Plymouth District Council have undergone training sessions in body mechanics after a series of work injuries.
The training, which took place in November, was revealed in the health, safety and well-being quarterly report which is due to go before the council’s finance, audit and risk committee on Tuesday.
The council’s manager of health, safety and well-being, Fleur Robertson, said there had been several incidents of back and knee strains due to body positioning and manual handling.
Some of those incidents included a staff member sustaining an elbow and shoulder strain after they lost their grip while moving a wet log, another strained a knee while crouching to look at rock pools at Kawaroa Reef, while another strained their back while climbing a bank on the Huatoki Walkway.
As a “proactive measure”, the council’s health and safety team and nurses undertook a training session to educate staff across the council.
“Training will include body positioning and lifting techniques,” Robertson said.
The report also highlighted a number of other injuries suffered by council staff between July and the end of September.
They included a staff member receiving a monkey bite on their elbow during a pre-transfer to Hamilton Zoo.
As a result, the staff member needed to see a doctor to clean the wound, while they were also prescribed antibiotics.
An employee was also wounded after a Phoenix palm spike penetrated their work trousers, with the wound needing to be cleaned by a doctor.
A number of critical risk events were also reported, including a member of the public unsuccessfully attempting to overtake a contractor’s vehicle, which resulted in an “impact”, although all parties involved were unharmed.
In another incident, a valve inch plug was removed while an unnamed system while it was still under pressure which resulted in a contractor getting wet.