Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

Mitre 10 Member Principal Stuart Jones and Riding for Disabled (RDA) president Kevin Nielsen stand in the brand-new kitchen RDA was gifted thanks to the local Mitre 10 Helping Hands initiative.

A weekly roundup of business news from around Taranaki Maunga.

Hospitality hero retires

After 35 years of service in the hospitality industry, Novotel Ngamotu’s esteemed executive housekeeper, Shirley Findlay, is retiring.

Findlay’s tenure at the hotel started eight years ago, and was described as nothing short of exceptional.

Her leadership and unwavering commitment have been the cornerstone of the Housekeeping Department's success, the company said, and she had overseen the cleaning of 155,000 guest rooms.

The Novotel Ngamotu family extended heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable contributions and wished her well in retirement.

Brand new kitchen for Christmas

The New Plymouth branch of Riding For The Disabled was last week the grateful recipient of a brand-new kitchen, courtesy of the local Mitre 10 Helping Hands initiative, led by Member Principal Stuart Jones.

It replaced a 30-year-old “minimalist” kitchen, which was high on the “wish list” for most of the many volunteers who work for RDA.

“Our busy team will certainly appreciate the benefits which come with a new kitchen – in fact, some of those who were interviewed for the book published to mark New Plymouth RDA’s 50th anniversary earlier this year, expressed the urgency of an upgrade,” RDA president, Kevin Nielsen, said.

Jones said the gift was his company’s way of saying thanks to both RDA, and to the many volunteers who worked for that organisation.

“It was our privilege to install the facility which will enhance the opportunities for the team of volunteers to further enjoy the baking and cups of tea in the team area,” he said.

Travel agent awarded for excellence in business

Carol Garnham picked up the 2023 High Flyer Award at the recent Travel Brokers National Business Awards function.

It was awarded at their recent off-shore conference aboard the Majestic Princess in Australia.

“This was a great business achievement given there are well over 100 Travel Brokers within the Travel Brokers Group all of whom are located across the country in different regions,” she said.

“To bring this award back to the Taranaki Region was a very proud moment for myself personally and was achieved by the amazing on-going support I have received over the past year from my clientele.”

New self storage company in Bell Block

Safeguard Self Storage Connett Rd Bell Block opened in November 2023.

It features 370 individually alarmed units with security cameras, lights and electric fencing.

They have now installed a 10kw solar power system.

“In our first month of solar power generation, not only have we saved on our power invoice but also saved on producing 621kg of CO2 which is equivalent to planting 16 trees or saving CO2 emissions of a car travelling 2493km.”

New tech business

Central Business Innovation (CBI) in Strandon opened its doors on Monday.

CBI will be the area’s official business partner to FUJIFILM Business Innovation, supplying and servicing the company’s print technology on an exclusive basis.

The company is co-owned by Jason Flynn and Rob Irvine.

Do you have some Taranaki business news you want to share? Email taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz – subject line: Biz Bites. Include relevant details as well as a contact phone number. Submissions must be in by Thursday 5pm to be considered for publication on the following Tuesday.