Fifty years on, golf tournament popular as ever

New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu golf course will host the second day of the hugely popular three-day Christmas tournament.

More than five decades ago, a group of Taranaki golfers decided to organise a three-day Christmas tournament to raise funds for junior golf – and it continues to be one of the most popular events on the region’s calendar.

The Mitre-10 Mega North Taranaki Three-Day Circuit is traditionally held immediately after Christmas, hosted by the Westown, Ngāmotu and Inglewood courses.

Highly popular, it always attracts close to 200 entries from all over New Zealand.

This year’s event will begin at Westown on December 27, before continuing on to Ngāmotu on December 28 and finally Inglewood on December 29.

The tournament was inaugurated shortly after the Inglewood golf course was officially opened in the mid-1960s.

The idea behind the event was that profits would be used for the betterment of junior golf.

“All this continues to happen today,” organising committee chair Karen Pattison, of the Westown Golf Club, said.

“The tournament is really popular, because it offers a fun three days of golf on three different courses, all for a reasonable price and with a long list of gross and nett prizes for men and ladies.

“Over the years, it has also earned thousands of dollars for junior golf in Taranaki. Last year, for example, we were able to make a payment of more than $4000, in addition to the hireage of the three courses.

“So, from that perspective, it is a very worthwhile tournament.”

The finishing touches are now being put to organising this year’s tournament, and once again the field is close to full.

Tournament secretary Brett Williams, of Inglewood Golf Club, said there were a few remaining spaces on the start sheet, and he advised anyone who wants to play to contact him as soon as possible to secure a spot. He can be contacted on 027 230 2342.