Taranaki rugby stalwart Paul Wharehoka killed in workplace accident

A life-long friendship forged in the Taranaki midfield has been remembered after long-serving representative player Paul Wharehoka was killed in a workplace accident in Northland last week.

Paul Martin played alongside Wharehoka, predominantly in the midfield, but also as a five-eighths combination for Taranaki between 1974 and 1979.

“Him and I got on like a house on fire, we just knew where we were going to be and what we were going to do on the field,” Martin said.

From the moment Wharehoka came into the Taranaki squad, Martin said he took him under his wing, their friendship forged from the outset.

Martin said Wharehoka had a tremendous ability to adapt to any position he was asked to play, which included halfback, second five-eighth and centre for Taranaki, while his defensive strength was one of his strongest playing attributes.

“He used to tackle like, well, he was outstanding, he was just awesome,” he said.

“He also had a really relaxed nature, and we’d have a lot of fun together, but as soon as it was game day we switched on and focussed on what we had to do, who we were marking and what we needed to do.”

Attending Hāwera High School, Wharehoka was vice-captain of the first XV in his final year in 1970, and made his senior debut for Hāwera in 1973, scoring two tries in his first match against Inglewood.

A year later, he made his debut as an injury replacement for Taranaki against Hawke’s Bay before he became a regular fixture in the side from 1976.

Former Daily News sports editor Roger Urbahn described Wharehoka’s tackling as “bone-shaking” in a 1978 review of the Taranaki season, which ended on a high with a win over National Provincial Championship runners-up Counties, with Wharehoka and Martin combining brilliantly.

In 1981, Wharehoka captained Taranaki to its first national provincial sevens title, with a side that contained future All Black wing Bryce Robins and future NPC winning Taranaki coach Colin Cooper, and was coached by Bill Batchelor.

Wharehoka played the last of his 97 matches for Taranaki against Bay of Plenty in 1982, having missed three matches late in the season through non-selection.

That same year, Wharehoka played a big hand in Hāwera winning the McMasters Shield, scoring his 10th try of the season in a dominant 37-6 win over Opunake in their last match.

Details of Wharehoka’s death have been limited, although WorkSafe New Zealand confirmed an investigation into a fatality at Affco’s Moerewa site had been launched.

A spokesperson said they could not comment further while the investigation was underway.

Wharehoka, who was 70 at the time of his death, is survived by his children Richard and Tina, as well as a number of siblings and grandchildren. He will lay at the Pariroa Pā at Kākaramea until his service on Wednesday.