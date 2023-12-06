Council to decide on controversial walking and cycling safety proposals

Raised crossings and protected cycle lanes are ideas on the table regarding how New Plymouth District Council plans to use $17 million in funding to make the city a safer place to walk and bike around.

Forget about saving a tree, resisting the temptation to print out copies of the agenda for Wednesday’s New Plymouth District Council extraordinary meeting will save a small forestry block.

At 4338 pages, the agenda would take a diligent councillor, who reads at an average speed, 72 hours to get through.

Anyone brave enough to print it out would need to stand at the photocopier and feed more than eight packaged bundles of paper into the machine.

The cause of the bureaucratic behemoth? The latest and potentially last chapter in Mā Ake – the walking and cycling safety improvements proposed for three different sectors of the city.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The amount of paper needed to print the latest New Plymouth District Council agenda.

The divisive plan, funded through New Plymouth’s share of Waka Kotahi’s $350m Transport Choices programme, has been in and out of various consultation periods, been the subject of protest petitions, found favour with cycling advocates and outraged some business owners, transport operators and residents.

In front of the council at the meeting there will be eight options, ranging from approving three different project routes to scrapping the projects completely.

While the options are varied, the reality, because of budget constraints, is the council will have to focus on whether it creates new cycle lanes and safety improvements along South Rd and Devon St West, or sides with the project’s detractors.

Even if the council does make a decision, the new Government might prove to be an overlord and pull funding altogether, something Waka Kotahi signalled in November.

Stuff Council project manager Liz Beck has recommended that new cycle lanes and safety improvements along South Rd and Devon St West proceed. (File photo)

However, council project manager Liz Beck and Transport Choices programme manager Peter George have recommended the South Rd and Devon St work be approved.

“Delivery of option one will provide the opportunity to demonstrate to our community how this type of infrastructure works on one full route and allows us to deliver a ‘complete street’ (i.e. a best-practice travel experience) for all users connecting Spotswood to the central business area,” they said in the report.

Beck and George cited community safety as one of the reasons for progressing the project, with New Plymouth ranked the third-worst district in the country for cyclist safety.

The benefits of undertaking the work were also investigated through comparisons with other cities which had undergone similar projects.

In Wellington, a count on one of the new routes past the Basin Reserve showed a 93.3% increase in people cycling from August 2022 to August 2023, a rise from 5472 to 10,574.

The report said up to 520 more cyclists would potentially use the South Rd and Devon St West route daily if the changes were made.

The impact on parking in the city was also addressed in the report after widespread criticism from business owners about the potential loss of hundreds of parks.

“There is significant research both nationally and internationally that identifies that walking, cycling and improved public transport is good for business,” it said.

Research from Palmerston North highlighted that people who travelled via active modes or public transport spent more time and visited more parts of the city centre, while research from Wellington City Council showed retail spending had not been negatively impacted by changes to street layouts.

The report also highlighted consultation with key stakeholders, with 94% of those who engaged with the council supportive of the project.