Taranaki hospitality businesses not feeling so festive

Ron Trigg of Mike's Bistro Brewery in New Plymouth said things were tough in hospitality in the lead up to Christmas.

While the bells may be ringing out for Christmas day, the tills of New Plymouth’s hospitality businesses are not.

A number of restaurants have reported being at least 30% down on their trade compared to this time last year.

“The disturbing trend is the number of cancellations, and we can’t work out why,” Ron Trigg, owner of Mike’s Bistro, said.

“We had 35 booked in for a set menu on Saturday, and they cancelled and that same night we had a group of 11 and another group of 5 who both cancelled.”

Trigg said all were last minute cancellations, which was frustrating because bookings were all electronic, so it stopped others from being able to reserve a table with them.

He was also seeing regular customers coming in less and spending less, which Trigg said was for “obvious reasons”.

“Things are tight.

“We should be smashing it this time of year, but it’s really subdued everywhere.”

The election also made people more cautious with their spending, Trigg said, so that, paired with the cost of living crisis, had been a double whammy.

Trigg had altered things to try and make it easier for people, such as meals that would fill people for less than $30, but some costs, like rent, were unavoidable.

His hope was that the downturn wouldn’t continue through the summer.

But the reality was many people have still been working from home since the pandemic, so they weren’t even in town to be able to dine out at local eateries, he said.

Vicky Kukreja said the amount people were spending while eating out had decreased due to the cost of living crisis.

“You used to see after-work drinks, but that's almost disappeared.

“Everyone assumed that would bounce back, but they’re not in town, and it can become an expensive exercise.”

Trigg isn’t alone.

Vicky Kukreja, who opened Go Street on Gill St in September 2022, had certainly noticed a downturn this festive season.

Last year, the restaurant would have a function every day of the week and three on weekends.

Now he said they’d be lucky to have one or two a weekend.

Kukreja also thought people led such busy lives these days that not everyone had time to go out to restaurants.

“When I speak to customers, they say they used to eat two or three times a week, but now they’ve had to cut it back to once a month.

“People also don’t have time to go out to a restaurant these days.”

Kukreja said people were also eating less, so only getting nibbles rather than a three-course meal or not getting drinks when they go out.

Dicky Chattha started as a kitchen hand at one of New Plymouth's restaurants and now owns a number of hospitality businesses. He said in the current climate people were afraid to spend.

Dicky Chattha started as a kitchen hand after studying at the Western Institute of Technology and now owns a number of New Plymouth restaurants and cafes, including Aborio, the Daily News Cafe in Puke Ariki Library and Ate Fortyone on Tukapa St.

He said he had experienced a down turn this year of around 25% and people were afraid to spend money.

He hoped it was just a phase and, with the change of government now out of the way and once interest rates steadied, he hoped people would come out to eat again.

”We do still have some groups coming in for Christmas, but they’re definitely not spending as much.”