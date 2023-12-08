Operation Blue Santa packed 500 boxes of Christmas goodies for struggling Taranaki families

Blue Santa is getting ready to deliver boxes of goodies to struggling Taranaki families around the maunga.

Blue Santa will deliver 500 boxes of Christmas food as planned, but is still looking for sponsors for around 100 of those boxes.

Operation Blue Santa is a joint project between Roderique Hope Trust and the New Plymouth Police Family Harm team. Half of the boxes will be delivered by police and the other 250 go to families nominated by social agencies.

Everybody is feeling the financial pinch, Roderique Hope Trust general manager Michelle Ramage said.

“I would say donations have been slower this year, but we’re so grateful to the community for donating what they have to date. But we do still need just under $10,000 to complete the project. People can still donate right up to Christmas Day.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sergeant Viv Teremoana from the New Plymouth Police family harm unit was busy packing boxes on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday 50 volunteers, including 10 police officers, were packing up the $45,000 worth of food into boxes to be delivered around the region – from Mokau in the north, to Waverley in the south, around the maunga, and as far inland as Whangamomona, Ramage said.

Six different businesses were represented. The businesses had given their staff half a day, or a couple of hours, to donate their time to something, and they wanted to donate their time to packing boxes.

Roderique Hope Trust started planning Operation Blue Santa in May. They got all their bulk buying from New World Merrilands, Ramage said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fifty volunteers packed boxes with food and Christmas goodies.

“They have been instrumental in us being able to run this so smoothly this year. And Jack Bishop, operations manager up there, has been an absolute legend. He just made it so easy, which has resulted in it running so smoothly.”

North Taranaki family harm co-ordinator sergeant Viv Teremoana said the boxes will be delivered between now and Christmas to people who are struggling right across the community.

“A big thing for police is how well Roderique Hope Trust and their staff run this. Everything is so organised. We’re really appreciative of Michelle and her team.”