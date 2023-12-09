A place to have a coffee and watch the ocean - Taranaki seaside cafe reopens for summer

Meridy Belcher has reopened the Wai-iti Cafe and is commuting from Te Awamutu to do it.

A seaside cafe set on a stunning part of remote Taranaki coastline has reopened due to popular demand.

Meridy Belcher reopened the doors at Wai-iti Beach Cafe over Labour Weekend, after the business sat closed for a number of years.

She’s committed to its success, travelling down from Te Awamutu three days a week to run it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The cafe is open again for summer but will close for the winter.

It takes two-and-a-quarter hours to drive the route from home, depending on roadworks, she said.

Belcher heard about the cafe through a friend who lives in Urenui, who mentioned the place had been empty for a while and a lot of locals were disappointed it had closed.

“So I just took a look at it and thought, ‘why is this place empty?’ It's such an amazing spot, I couldn’t fathom why it would sit empty.”

She approached Paul and Shelley Carrington, the owners of the Wai-iti Beach Retreat, who said they would love to have someone there.

When she was working she stayed in an annex attached to the cafe, which had everything she needed.

Her partner was still up in Te Awamutu, but Belcher said he would come down for the weekend and help out with dishes if he was bored or wasn’t fishing.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Belcher says the cafe is a great place to have a drink and watch the ocean as the cafe overlooks the beach.

Belcher, originally from Taranaki, had a background in hospitality, having been a chef for years as well as managing cafes.

Currently the cafe was only open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but from January she said she would extend it to open from Wednesday to Sunday.

“The locals are loving it, we’re getting great feedback.

“People can come and have a coffee and watch the ocean, it’s a beautiful little spot.”

The cafe had a bach-like feel with plenty of outdoor seating options looking out to sea.

She said the menu was very beachy and “lax back” with fresh salads.

The cafe was also open two nights a week, and Belcher said most Friday and Saturday nights were booked out.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Belcher said locals were happy to have the cafe back open after sitting empty for a few years.

“We’ve got cool staff on board too, they’re all locals, so they don’t have to travel far.”

The campground, which sat behind the cafe and featured converted containers as cabins, was still closed unless hired for weddings.

Belcher said the cafe would only open until Easter weekend.

"So I’ll go back up [to Te Awamutu] and find something to do for the winter.”