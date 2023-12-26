Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2023 Nominee: Fiona Clark

Taranaki-based Photographer Fiona Clark has been recognised as an artist whose work is of increasing importance in New Zealand.

There is scaffolding up all around Fiona Clark’s Tikorangi home.

Her house, a former dairy factory, is being re-roofed. It’s a big job. It’s a big building.

Clark is paying for the work out of her $35,000 award for being named one of nine 2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates.

Clark won the My ART Visual Arts Award, which in her understated fashion was “pretty good,” she says.

It was a massive honour and an immensely satisfying recognition of the value of her body of work.

“You get some money, so I’ve put it towards re-roofing the building where I live. Very practical.”

It is for her work as a photographer, visual artist and her tireless contribution to her community over the last 50 years that has earned her a nomination for the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2023 award.

Most people see her as a photographer, not a visual artist, she says.

“So this award is a great move for photography, first, and also for me, that people see me as a visual artist, which I am.”

The award cemented her position as one of the leading social history/activist photographers in the country.

She may well just be better known outside Taranaki, where she has lived most of her life, than in it.

In 2021, her life was chronicled in film. Fiona Clark: Unafraid examined how the photographer overcame censorship, homophobia, sexism and debilitating physical injuries to become one of our most respected social documentarians.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fiona Clark is a nominee for the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2023 for her work as a photographer, visual artist and her tireless contribution to her community over the last 50 years.

Her photos are contemporary art. And the context of the photos is seen differently over time, she says.

“I might take photographs of an event with some friends, I record it, then I show it and then people recognise it. Work I’ve done 50 years ago is now recognised. Work I’ve done in the 80s is now recognised.

“There’s a perspective that gives you that social history, as well as being well framed, good-looking images. That’s what I do.”

In Tikorangi, the oil and gas industry is all around her and she describes the images she makes of it as the “Oh My God, really? They’re doing that?”, type.

“And they are good images. I try to make good images that are framed well that have a connection.”

Clark grew up on a farm in Inglewood and went to Inglewood High School before heading to Elam School of Fine Arts in Auckland, initially to do sculpture.

“I really like making things. But whatever I make, the end product is always a photograph.”

She was probably doing a bit of activism at the time, she thinks.

“We didn’t see it as that. We were just young students. There was work I took of the gay liberation movement, dance parties. Photos I took of that era, people look back on now and see them as important.”

The former dairy factory she calls home also houses her studio, her workrooms, the large archive of her work.

Her images are quite valuable now, she says. But not financially valuable. Valuable in that they give Kiwis a good sense of who we are.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clark lives and works in an old dairy factory in Tikorangi.

It’s hard to live as an artist in New Zealand, but she has always been determined to make it work. To be resourceful. She’s chosen not to have a day job and has managed to eke out a living.

A highlight was being invited to show her work at Raven Row in London and getting a review in Time Out magazine.

“It’s a contemporary gallery in London. It funds artists to go to London to live in the building and show. It staked a claim for me about my practice.”

Clark reckons her work has a life of its own. She puts it out there and away it goes.

Like a portrait of some bulls on an Inglewood farm that ended up in the New Zealand embassy in Spain. It was the classic Taranaki farm photo with the “beautiful hills and the mountain”.

Clark returned to Taranaki in 1975, after graduating from art school, and bought the old dairy factory.

“It was ideal. It got repurposed. It made really good butter and cheese and now it makes really good art.”