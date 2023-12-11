Taranaki leads the way in B4 school health checks for children

Tui Ora’s Tamariki Ora community nurses, from left, Sharron Wipiti, Amy Meagher, Jackie Carter, Marianne George and Romane Stockman have made sure the region’s children are getting their health checks.

Taranaki has topped the country for B4 School Checks – a free health and development check for tamariki before they start primary school.

The numbers released by Te Whatu Ora in November showed that Taranaki led the country in October clocking the best performance against targets compared to other regions. In September, Taranaki was ranked second.

In Taranaki, the B4 School Checks service is delivered jointly by Tui Ora, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki and Ngāti Ruanui Health Services. Checks include screening for vision and hearing problems, weight and height measurement, dental checks and learning and behavioural assessments.

Marianne George, one of five Tamariki Ora community nurses from Tui Ora, said their job was to make sure tamariki did not fall through the gaps.

“Children often have vision or hearing problems that may not be noticed, but that can be detrimental to learning if it is not picked up and addressed before they start school.

“We also work really hard to make sure that tamariki are up-to-date with their childhood immunisations.”