Can you help us identify this family?

The Askew family were pictured wearing their Salvation Army uniforms in 1947.

Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week’s photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

Puke Ariki Heritage Collection Serviceman Vaughan Noel Huxford (1920-1973) and his wife Una Evelyn Huxford (nee Paul) (1918-2004) were photographed with their son Paul Huxford in 1943. Vaughan served as a sapper with the 9th Railway Survey Company of Engineers during the Second World War.

You can find last week’s photo here :https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/47685/askew-salvation-army-group

