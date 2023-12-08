Murder accused Leigh Beer makes another application for bail

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday for a bail application. (File photo)

A man accused of the murder of a New Plymouth woman, whose body was found after a house fire, has made another bid for bail.

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer was charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Emma Field in May last year.

Field's body was discovered after a house fire at a Devon St West address in New Plymouth. Beer had previously pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges.

A further charge of injures with intent to injure has been laid by the Crown, which relates to events on May 27.

In the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday, Beer’s defence counsel, Julian Hannam, applied for electronic bail to an address outside Taranaki.

Crown solicitor Cherie Clarke made a number of submissions to the court opposing the bail application.

Justice Rebecca Ellis heard submissions via audiovisual link but reserved her decision, advising that she hoped to release it shortly.

Beer, who appeared in court in person, was further remanded into custody.

A trial date has been set down for May next year.