Inglewood paramedic's stressful journey captured in book to help others

Intensive care paramedic Mark Belchamber has been through PTSD and has written a book telling his story in the hope of helping others.

Five years ago, senior intensive care paramedic Mark Belchamber had all the symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder – PTSD.

A paramedic since 1993, first in London, then from 2005 in New Zealand, Belchamber knew that decades on the job had caused issues, he said.

“But there was a job that flipped me, which I managed to bury and keep going for another few years. It was a suicide by shooting and that was really tough, and I remember thinking I can’t do this any more. But you have to pay the bills. And you learn how to bury stuff.”

Belchamber, now living in Inglewood, has written a book about his experience – Out of the woods: A paramedic's journey through PTSD – hoping to help other paramedics and first responders.

“It’s relevant to all first responders, because we all go to roughly the same things and are often at the same scene together.”

The book tells his story and also includes the strategies he uses to cope with situations he comes across in his job.

“It’s important to stress it’s a book about hope and resilience and the future.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Belchamber has been a paramedic for 30 years and the job eventually took its toll on his health.

It all came to a head for Belchamber in 2018. His behaviour was changing, and while he didn’t notice, his family did.

They noticed verbal aggression, withdrawal, depression, his inability to interact with others, Belchamber said.

“A lack of compassion. Anger. The slightest problem became major.”

His wife eventually told him to move out or get help, he said.

“It floored me. She said, ‘I can’t do this any more’. I had no idea.

“My wife has written a section of the book, and it’s hard for me to read.”

Belchamber went to see a clinical psychologist who diagnosed PTSD. He had nearly 18 months off work.

“I think there is a gradual deterioration where you try and cope, and you try and cope and then you can’t. It’s a gradual process. If you compare point A to point Z it’s obvious, but going from A to B to C it’s much less noticeable.”

During his time off he wrote a book, The Guts Of It, telling bizarre, funny and sad stories of his time as a paramedic.

He thought about starting a new career, he said.

“But I don’t have any other real significant skill sets. And my doctor said for me going through what I did and returning to the job was a closure of sorts. It proved to me, I had done what I had to do.”

He has strategies that he talks about in the book that help him cope with what he sees in his job.

“PTSD never leaves you, but it’s an early warning system. There is still a stiff upper lip, get over it, concrete pill attitude. But it is lessening. And people like me speaking about it breaks that down.”

The book is $25 and is available at Amazon and other online bookstores and his website https://www.markbelchamber.com/OOTW.html.

If someone can’t afford the book, he will give it to them, because he wants to help as many people as he can.

“I don’t want people to go where I went because it’s a deep, dark hole, and it’s not nice.”