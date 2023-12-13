Repair of New Plymouth's Downtown car park gets green light from council

New Plymouth’s Downtown car park will be repaired by the end of 2024.

Accusations of dirty politics have been made around the New Plymouth District Council table after funds to repair the contentious Downtown car park were made available.

Beaming into the meeting from an undisclosed location halfway around the world, councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes said she was left “really disappointed” that the car park, which she described as a Soviet-style relic and white elephant, would be repaired.

Clinton-Gohdes said she was equally disappointed at the dirty politics used by some councillors to get the repair over the line.

She believed a motion passed by the council in September to investigate third party involvement in paying for the repairs had simply been a ruse to find favour with councillors who had agreed to pay up to $4.42 million to get essential safety work completed.

Clinton-Gohdes was not the only councillor to vote against the funding, although it was eventually voted in with nine votes to five.

RNZ / Robin Martin/Stuff Amanda Clinton-Gohdes has made accusations of dirty politics in relation to the Downtown car park repairs. (File photo)

The decision brought to an end, for now, the Downtown car park saga that had dragged on for three years since it was suddenly closed by the council after it was discovered it was earthquake prone.

Ideas on just what to do with the 268-space car park had bounced around ever since as retailers, building owners and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce grew increasingly more frustrated.

The decision to green-light the repairs, which now came at a cost of $3.69m and was expected to be completed by next December, four months earlier than expected, did not come without a final curveball.

At the eleventh hour, Primeproperty Group, which had expressed an interest as a potential third party, tabled an offer that included partly funding repairs as well as taking over a 100-year lease and running the car park.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has had a strong opinion on the Downtown car park.

The offer was rejected without too much debate, as first mayor Neil Holdom and his deputy David Bublitz came in full support of the council keeping control of the car park and getting it repaired.

Holdom said by doing so, the council would give a clear message to those in the central business district that they were there to support them.

“The reality is we need to get on and get this thing done,” he said.

The contract to go ahead with the work was expected to be signed by Friday.