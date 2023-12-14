Council looks at option to close Brooklands Zoo

The otters at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Zoo are at the centre of debate on the next long-term plan budget. (File photo)

Closing New Plymouth’s popular Brooklands Zoo will form part of the public consultation into the district’s next 10-year budget after the council signed off the first stage of its draft long-term plan on Wednesday.

The council’s last meeting of the year stretched across Tuesday and Wednesday as division between councillors wanting to save money and those largely happy with the draft long-term plan caused a debate on just what would go out for public feedback.

One of the most divisive subjects centred on veteran councillor Gordon Brown’s wish to take out $9 million of funding earmarked for Brooklands Zoo to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Included in those standards would be creating new habitats for four otters, as it was no longer accepted zoo practice to look down on animals.

The cost of that alone would be $1.55m, a price Brown said he believed was unacceptable while the district suffered through tough economic times.

“Have a look at the cost of compliance, and if you think that is going to come down or cost less in the future, then I think we all know the answer to that, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

“We are talking about extraordinary amounts of money.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Mayor Neil Holdom has stood up for the future of Brooklands Zoo, which attracts 113,000 visitors a year.

Brown said the costs of keeping the zoo open was “getting way out of whack” and it had got to the stage where the community could no longer afford it.

“What could we do with that money?” he asked. “When you are spending $9m on compliance for a zoo which, to be honest, in the grand scheme of things is not a great zoo.”

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom led the fightback for the zoo, outlining the overwhelming positive public feedback it received during the drawing up of the latest Pukekura Park strategic vision document.

The zoo, which attracts more than 113,000 visitors annually, provided a vital free source of entertainment for the community, he said.

However, Brown found support from Murray Chong who said New Plymouth would not become a backwater city like Whanganui if the zoo was closed.

Robin Martin / RNZ/Stuff Councillor Murray Chong says he does not believe New Plymouth would become a backwater city like Whanganui if the zoo closed.

“This would make our ratepayers think of the hard decisions we have to make,” he said.

Brown’s motion was eventually lost, although it was almost not debated at all after a majority of councillors did not realise they had already voted a section of the draft consultation abut the zoo through.

It was not the only time a number of councillors became confused at the process.

“It appears people haven’t been familiar with the agenda or haven’t been paying attention and as a result people have voted on something they don’t understand,” he said.

“In this rare instance, and it’s the first time I have had to do this in seven years, and I hope it’s the last, I’m proposing we reopen [it].”

Earlier, Max Brough unsuccessfully moved a number of cost-saving initiatives to be taken out of the consultation document, including cutting off $400,000 funding to Venture Taranaki, cutting funding to community boards and upgrades to audiovisual equipment in the council chamber.

Chong then attempted to cut capital expenditure on the proposed Tūparikino Active Community Hub from $34.8 to $25m, and operating expenditure from $11.6m to $5m, which was overwhelmingly ruled out.

Attempts by Brough and Chong to reduce funding for the city centre strategy and proposed storage facilities for the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Len Lye Centre were also lost.

The draft consultation document would go out to the public for feedback in February.