Rain, broken machinery postpone NZTA works in Taranaki

State Highway 3 in Taranaki is set to close again after NZTA machinery broke down last weekend.

Three stretches of State Highway 3 will close over three nights in Taranaki after NZTA postponed road works last weekend due to rain and broken machinery.

The agency said two sections of SH3 were to close near Norfolk and Midhirst last Sunday and Monday. However, on Wednesday, it said the road works would now take place overnight on the coming Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers will be allowed to travel on SH3 between Johns and Norfolk roads under stop/go traffic management on Sunday night between 7pm and 5 am, it said, while contractors repair damaged asphalt.

Crews would also work to repair the road south of Midhirst, between Radnor and Kahouri roads on the same night.

NZTA said the road would close between Denmark Tce and Denbigh Rd near Midhirst on Monday night and Tuesday night between 7pm and 5am, while asphalting works are completed.

“To maximise the time with lower traffic volumes on this busy stretch of road, additional crews will complete maintenance works along SH3 between Inglewood and Stratford during this time,” the agency said.

Agency system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki Liesl Dawson said, “Machinery breakdown is unfortunate timing.

“There will unfortunately still be delays for people using SH3 on Sunday night, so we’re reminding people to plan ahead and check NZTA’s Journey Planner.”