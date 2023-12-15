Can you help us identify this couple?

The Vickers wedding took place in the mid-1920s – can you tell us more?

Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week’s photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

Puke Ariki Heritage Collection Our mystery Salvation Army family have been identified as Muriel Belle Askew (nee Graham) and her husband Ernest James Askew with their daughters Eileen and Coralie. The family had only just returned to New Zealand, having spent the Second World War in Sri Lanka (then known as Ceylon) and India.

You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/68865/vickers-wedding

You can find last week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/47685/askew-salvation-army-group