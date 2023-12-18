Pain programme at Taranaki Base Hospital limited by lack of specialists

The persistent pain service at Taranaki Base Hospital has been impacted by the national shortage of pain specialists.

The persistent pain service at Taranaki Base Hospital is limited in the number of referrals it can take due to staff shortages.

The service is affected by the national shortage of pain specialists, which is “impacting our ability to take our usual volume of referrals for first specialist appointments, as this requires an appointment with a pain consultant,” Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, group director of operations, Gillian Campbell said.

“Meanwhile, we are rapidly developing an interim service plan to identify all alternative referral pathways. This includes working with both local and regional colleagues to find suitable solutions and mitigations.”

The persistent pain service is made up of a range of health professionals including psychologists and physiotherapists and these roles are filled and still providing interventions within their speciality, she said.

“We are ensuring our team is being fully recruited to and working with all relevant health professionals to develop an interim plan.”

On average, Te Whatu Ora received around 120 referrals for the persistent pain service each year.

“Of this number, some referrals will require an appointment with a medical professional in the pain service and some would be redirected to other professionals or services.”

Usually, patients present to a GP with their pain concerns and can be effectively treated.

If the pain becomes more complex or persistent, their GP may refer them to Te Whatu Ora Taranaki’s pain service or to a health professional with a speciality in assessing and treating that particular condition, such as osteoporosis, she said.

Persistent pain can result following a substantial muscular or skeletal injury, to pelvic gynaecological pain or following surgery.

There is no specific type of presentation or cause. Persistent pain is pain that lasts for an extended period and people can suffer from it for a wide number of reasons, Campbell said.

“As such, our approach and interventions are holistic and wide-ranging, which also allows us to explore alternative management approaches if a service is under pressure.”

The acute pain service within the hospital continues to function at its usual capacity.