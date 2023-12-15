Pantomime fun with Goldilocks, three bears, a queen and plenty of laughs

Alfie Healion, 16, plays the Queen, Ella Butterworth, 18, plays Goldilocks, and Georgie Vickers, 15, plays Mama Bear in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

REVIEW: You know a pantomime-like retelling of a traditional fairy tale has hit the mark when the audience participation is as entertaining as the show itself.

At New Plymouth’s 4th Wall Theatre on Wednesday, the audience response during the opening night of Goldilocks and the Three Bears was delightful.

Young and the not-so-young joined forces in gusto to shout warnings. Additional remarks impulsively poured forth from little voices. “That was excellent,” one exclaimed as the prince danced across the stage in a tutu. A young male cried out, “Hey! That’s a bit mean,” as Goldilocks commented on boys and their mess.

Most importantly, though, the packed theatre of onlookers laughed almost continuously throughout the 60-minute show. The tale was not the traditional one we all know, but everyone quickly fell in love with the characters and storyline as Goldilocks tried to find her birth parents and her real name.

The cast, made up of young students from New Plymouth’s Limelight Drama School, excelled well beyond their years. They made every move and interaction look spontaneous. Timing – with other characters as well as with sound, lighting and stage props – had to be spot on for this show to be a success, and it was.

As well as their hilarious onstage antics, the youngsters confidently mingled with patrons before the show. Then afterwards, once the cheering and applause had ended with their final bows, they posed for photos and autographs with star-struck fans.

Another post-show advantage was that, at 8pm, it was still light as children headed home to bed, so it was not too late a night for the very young.

New Zealand playwright Carl Nixon has written a great script that adults and children revel in. Under the directorship of Loren Armstrong, and with Molly Powell as assistant director, it proved to be a winner.

The Woodcutters, played by Freya Newell and Felix Pease, set the scene as the show began. Their dialogue and skilful, playful interaction immediately had the audience giggling.

Ella Butterworth played Goldilocks brilliantly, moving and speaking in the manner of a seasoned performer. Her facial expressions were a delight, and she had mastered the tricky task of interacting with the audience as she posed questions and reacted to their comments and laughter.

Cormac Deegan, as the prince, quickly became a show-stopping favourite. Hilarious highlights included his scenes with a snorkel, goggles and flippers and then his body being used as a plug-in lamp. He continued to show his many fabulous talents when also excellently portraying the hooded executioner.

Alfie Healion was fantastic as the Queen. His voice and actions were as great as any adult pantomime dame I have seen. He gave a polished performance that was never too exaggerated.

Georgie Vickers, Jamie Boyd and Indi Haydon as the bears cleverly showed three different personalities. There was rapping, dad jokes, gluey porridge and teenage rebellion aplenty.

The stage setting added to the comic confusion, with three doors being exited and entered in a bumbling and fun-filled style. Add some fabulous costuming, make-up, lighting, music and sound effects, and this show becomes the ideal production for the whole family to end the year on.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is on at the 4th Wall Theatre, in New Plymouth, until December 17.